Blast from the past: Brad Binder’s second place enough to earn him 250cc Moto3 crown

Today in SA sport history: September 25
1937 — Centre Louis Brabow scores two tries as the Springboks rip through the Kiwis 17-6 to win the deciding third Test at Eden Park in Auckland to achieve their only series victory in New Zealand. South Africa scored five tries in all, with wingers Freddy Turner and DO Williams and eighthman Ferdie Bergh also dotting down. Bergh’s try was the seventh of his career, making him the country’s top try-scorer in Tests, one ahead of Boetie McHardy. Fullback Gerry Brand managed one conversion. New Zealand replied with two penalties by flyhalf David Trevathan. The hosts won the first Test with the visitors taking the second. South Africa has lost all four subsequent tours to New Zealand. Back then, that was only the third series between these two teams, and the previous two — in New Zealand in 1921 and in South Africa in 1928 — had ended drawn. ..
