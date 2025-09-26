Sport

Blast from the past: Fordyce heads a full SA podium in London-to-Brighton ultra-marathon

Today in SA sport history: September 26

26 September 2025 - 04:30
David Isaacson Sports reporter

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mulaudzi, Mailula come up tops in Absa Run Your City 10km in Joburg Sport
  2. Cardoso comes out swinging at critics to defend his record at Sundowns Soccer
  3. Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name Sport
  4. Pirates coach Ouaddou to manage workloads by rotating players Soccer
  5. Chiefs co-coach Ben Youssef says they were not defensive against Gallants Soccer

Latest Videos

Los Del Rio - Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix)
Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee) [Gabry Ponte Ice Pop Mix] (Original Video with ...