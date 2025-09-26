DeChambeau turns down the heat on McIlroy rivalry on Ryder Cup return

Ryder Cup fans eager to watch the latest chapter unfold in a bitter rivalry between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were made to wait on Thursday, as the American said he would let his clubs do the talking at Bethpage Black this week.

The Northern Irishman hopes to lead Europe to retain their title on Long Island, where the American DeChambeau makes his return to the biennial golf tournament.

There is no love lost between the two but each watched their tone while facing reporters on Thursday, with DeChambeau saying he had “ultimate respect” for McIlroy as a player and McIlroy saying he would welcome playing against DeChambeau.

“It's going to be fun to go up against him this week, whether it's against him directly or through other players,” said DeChambeau, in contrast to previous remarks in which he promised to be “chirping” in McIlroy's ear this week.

The two were in the final pairing at the Masters, where McIlroy reportedly met DeChambeau with stony silence as he completed his long-craved career Grand Slam.