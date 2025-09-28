Europe pile pain on US team in Ryder Cup day two demolition

Europe dropped only two points on Saturday to extend their ruthless demolition over the home team 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 on the second day of the Ryder Cup, as U.S. captain Keegan Bradley was left searching for answers at Bethpage Black.

The visitors were 2-1/2 points away from retaining their title after going 3-1 in the morning foursomes and 3-1 in afternoon fourballs in front of an increasingly loud partisan crowd.

They were only the second team under the current 28-point system to win each of the first four sessions at one Ryder Cup since the 2006 European team and the first to lead by more than 11 points heading into singles.

"I didn't really imagine this," said captain Luke Donald. "The job is never done until it's done. So I'm not going to sit here and be complacent."

The United States, hoping to avenge their dreadful 2023 defeat in Rome, were instead left clinging to only shreds of hope as they would need 10 points from Sunday's 12 singles matches to win.