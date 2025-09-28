Sport

Flamboyant Pogacar retains world title in Kigali to cement legacy

Belgium's Evenepoel finishes second behind Slovenian, Healy secures Ireland's first podium since 1989

28 September 2025 - 19:30 By Julien Pretot
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the Men's Elite Road Race in the 2025 Road World Championships 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Jean Bizimana

Tadej Pogacar lit up Kigali's climbs with a trademark long-range attack to claim a second consecutive men's road race world title on Sunday, an air of inevitability surrounding the event as the Slovenian cemented his legacy among cycling's all-time greats.

He triumphed as the championships were staged in Africa for the first time, with hundreds of thousands of people cheering from the roadside.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who won the individual time trial title for the third year in a row last Sunday, finished second, one minute and 28 seconds off the pace, with Ireland's Ben Healy taking third place, another 48 seconds further back.

It was Ireland’s first podium finish in the event since Sean Kelly also claimed the bronze medal in 1989.

Pogacar, whose grimace turned into a smile in the final lap, is the third rider in the last two decades to retain the rainbow jersey after Slovakia’s Peter Sagan, who won three in a row from 2015 to 2017, and Julian Alaphilippe of France (2020, 21).

“I was chasing this for the whole year ... I'm so happy to retain this beautiful jersey," Pogacar said after a gruelling ride that saw only 30 of the 165 riders finish the race.

"It’s been an amazing last few days, an incredible experience. I'm super happy and super proud of this week.

"Winning here in Africa, especially in Rwanda, makes this even more special. It’s been an incredible experience, truly a successful week."

Pogacar is the first rider to win the Tour de France and the world championships road race the same year twice in a row.

When Pogacar surged on Mount Kigali with 104-km remaining, throwing caution to the wind, the script felt familiar.

Only his UAE-XRG brand teammates Juan Ayuso of Spain and Mexico’s Isaac Del Toro followed but Ayuso soon cracked and Del Toro was cast adrift 67 km from the line, left to watch as Pogacar disappeared for another memorable solo triumph.

The 267.5-km race marked a historic staging of the championships in Rwanda’s hilly capital, with the punishing circuit, peppered with cobbles, producing relentless climbing.

Evenepoel initially showed his frustration as he waited for a bike change after being distanced but he soon regrouped to lead the chase in a group that hovered around one minute behind Pogacar but never managed to close the gap.

The victory capped a glittering 2025 season for Pogacar.

The 27-year-old claimed a fourth Tour de France crown in July, dominating Jonas Vingegaard, and added spring classics triumphs at Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege–Bastogne–Liege.

With two Monument titles already this year, Pogacar further cemented his versatility across one-day and stage races.

Another Monument one-day race awaits when he lines up at the Giro di Lombardia next month. 

Reuters

