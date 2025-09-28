Flamboyant Pogacar retains world title in Kigali to cement legacy

Tadej Pogacar lit up Kigali's climbs with a trademark long-range attack to claim a second consecutive men's road race world title on Sunday, an air of inevitability surrounding the event as the Slovenian cemented his legacy among cycling's all-time greats.

He triumphed as the championships were staged in Africa for the first time, with hundreds of thousands of people cheering from the roadside.

Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who won the individual time trial title for the third year in a row last Sunday, finished second, one minute and 28 seconds off the pace, with Ireland's Ben Healy taking third place, another 48 seconds further back.

It was Ireland’s first podium finish in the event since Sean Kelly also claimed the bronze medal in 1989.

Pogacar, whose grimace turned into a smile in the final lap, is the third rider in the last two decades to retain the rainbow jersey after Slovakia’s Peter Sagan, who won three in a row from 2015 to 2017, and Julian Alaphilippe of France (2020, 21).