Fans, players applaud Europe’s ‘greatest’ Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald

Luke Donald survived what he called the most stressful 12 hours of his life to steer Europe to a rare away win at the Ryder Cup and their second straight title at Bethpage Black on Sunday, earning universal acclaim from fans and players.

The team in blue and gold led by a historic 11-1/2 to 4-1/2 margin through the first two days and held off a furious American fightback in the Sunday singles to win 15-13 on Long Island.

“He’s the greatest captain I think that’s ever lived,” said Irishman Shane Lowry, who ensured Europe would retain the trophy by halving his match with American Russell Henley.

“He’s the most amazing man in the world.”

Former world number one Donald, an Englishman, said continuity factored into their success, as he and all but one of the members from the winning 2023 team returned this year.

“I was just fortunate to have a team that knew me and trusted me. That’s all I’ve ever tried to do, is just be the best prepared I can be,” said Donald, the first European captain to win back-to-back since Tony Jacklin in 1985 and 1987.