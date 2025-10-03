Blast from the past: Mitchell marches on in third defence of world junior-lightweight title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1927 — Marjorie Clark breaks the women’s world high-jump record at a local club meet in Pietermaritzburg, floating to 1.585m, an addition of 5mm to the 1.58m mark set by Phyllis Green of Britain three months earlier. But her feat was never ratified.

1987 — Brian Mitchell makes the third defence of his WBA junior-lightweight title, outpointing Frenchman Daniel Londas over 15 rounds in Gravelines.

1996 — Allan Donald takes 6/23 as the Proteas beat Kenya by 202 runs in a four-nations tournament ODI in Nairobi. Gary Kirsten, Hansie Cronje and Jonty Rhodes scored half-centuries to help the Proteas to 305/8.

1998 - Shaun Bartlett scores late to help Bafana Bafana beat Angola 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium.

1999 — Hendrick Ramaala settles for silver at the world half-marathon championships for the second year in a row, being outkicked at the death by Kenya’s Paul Tergat, who won despite colliding with a race official in the final metres. Tergat and Ramaala were credited with the same time of 1 hr 01 min 50 sec, one second ahead of third-placed Tesfaye Jifar of Ethiopia.

1999 — Opener Herschelle Gibbs scores 84 as the Proteas, on 235/9, beat India by 26 runs in the final of a four-nations tournament in Nairobi. Derek Crookes took 3/47.

1999 — South Africa run in six tries against Scotland as they win their opening World Cup match 46-29 at Murrayfield. Centres Robbie Fleck and Andre Venter, wing Deon Kayser, scrumhalf and skipper Joost van der Westhuizen and flank Andre Venter all crossed the line, with flyhalf Jannie de Beer converting five and adding two penalties.

2002 — Herschelle Gibbs hammers 153 off 131 balls as the Proteas trounce Bangladesh by 168 runs in the first ODI in Potchefstroom. Jacques Kallis took 4/33 and Makhaya Ntini 3/18 as South Africa bowled out the visitors for 133. The top five Bangladeshi batsmen all made single figures.

2003 — Mzukisi Sikali delivers one of the finest performances of his career as he smashes Hawk Makepula in their rematch, stopping the former world champion in the fourth round at Carnival City to retain his marginal IBO flyweight title.

2003 — Boeta Dippenaar scores an unbeaten 110, but with only two other teammates making runs, the Proteas lose the opening ODI against Pakistan in Lahore by eight runs. Skipper Graeme Smith made 71 and Neil McKenzie 62, but nobody else got out of single figures as South Africa ended their 50 overs on 269/6.

2007 — Spinner Paul Harris finishes with five wickets as South Africa bowl out Pakistan for 291 in the first Test in Karachi for a first-innings lead of 159 runs.

2012 — Shabnim Ismail takes 3/19 as the South African women restrict Pakistan to 87/8 on their way to winning this T20 World Cup qualifier in Colombo by five wickets with one ball remaining.

2015 — The Springboks beat Scotland 34-16 in a World Cup group match in Newcastle. Flank Schalk Burger and wings JP Pietersen and Bryan Habana scored tries, with flyhalf Handre Pollard converting two and kicking four penalties and a drop.

2018 — Imran Tahir takes 6/24 as the Proteas scuttle Zimbabwe for 78 in Bloemfontein to win the second ODI by 120 runs for a 2-0 lead in three-match series. The South African batsmen also struggled with Aiden Markram (35) the only of the top order to reach double figures. Dale Steyn top-scored with 60 to push the home side to 198 before taking 2/19.

2019 — Laura Wolvaardt’s 17 is the highest contribution as the South African women are held to 98/8 on their way to losing the fifth T20 against India in Surat by five wickets, with the home side taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series.