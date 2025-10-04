Two in a row for super Boks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siya Kolisi’s Rainbow Warriors won 29-27 to become the first Springboks to win back-to-back titles, after Argentina led 13-10 at halftime.

Argentina played for respect after last Saturday’s mauling in Durban and South Africa played for reward in winning the Rugby Championship title for a second successive season at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

Both squads leave London as winners, although the sweetest taste of victory belongs to the champion Springboks.

If Durban’s 67-30 Boks win was a crazy game, given the Boks led just 9-6 after 33 minutes, then yesterday afternoon at Twickenham was a different kind of crazy, if no less riveting.

Boks winger Cheslin Kolbe was the architect of the madness in Durban, when he let the Pumas back into the match with a bizarre moment that led to an Argentina try and, at Twickenham with the Boks cruising into the final quarter, Kolbe again turned Puma try provider with the most charitable of passes that led to an Argentinean seven pointer.

The Boks, who had scored 26 unanswered points to lead 29-13 with 15 minutes to play, were in total control when Kolbe threw an unnecessary speculative pass that brought the Pumas to within nine points of the Boks.

Suddenly the Pumas got a second wind and started to play with the passion and enthusiasm of the opening 30 minutes, in which they controlled field position and possession for 80% of that period.

The Boks, on the brink of their own Rugby Championship history, started to play with more anxiety than awe, but fortunately they kept the Pumas at bay until after the final hooter when Argentina cashed in for a third try from a textbook cross-kick and catch.

This was never a two-point game and from the restart of the second half the Boks were always going to win the match.

Unlike Durban, the Pumas stayed in the fight and that is the respect they played for, and the respect they will get.

The Boks just needed the win and, typical of these wonderful warriors, they produced the drama in doing it tough.

The 2023 World Cup play-off matches were all won by a point, against France, England and New Zealand. One could argue the Boks have softened — in winning the Rugby Championship decider by two points.

“This squad is special,” said Kolisi. “The game doesn’t always go your way, but these guys find a way to win. We don’t have players coming off the bench. We are blessed to have such good players coming on to finish the game.”

The Pumas were passionate and potent in the first 30 minutes, in which they were in command in every area — except the scrum.

The Boks were supernatural in their power at the scrum, be it on the Pumas’ feed or their own, and the scrum penalties were closer to 10 than five. The only mystery was that no Pumas prop was sin-binned.

This is a Golden Era for the Boks, back-to-back World Cup winners, back-to-back Rugby Championship title holders, 32 wins in their last 38 Tests since 2021, including the 2-1 home series win against the Irish Lions, and every bit as impressive on the road as they are at home in winning at 24 different venues.

Boks hooker Malcolm Marx completed a dream hour, scoring two tries, making several turnovers, carrying with certainty and putting in some powerful tackles.

Marx was the individual class act, while the Boks scrum and lineout, as a collective, produced their best set piece performance of the tournament.

Cobus Reinach, the 34-year-old starting scrumhalf, was named player of the match, but he acknowledged afterwards that he had the dream job in rugby playing behind the Boks pack.

“All week we spoke about the history of being the first Boks team to go back-to-back in the Rugby Championship. We had to dig deep and show big character at times during the match, at the start, and at the end. But we did it and the pack made it possible for us.

“It is probably one of the best jobs in the world to play behind a pack like this,” said Reinach as he cautioned the world that the Boks were a team in transition, youthful and still building. “We are learning, improving and will get better.”

Youth may have prospered in Wellington against the All Blacks and in Durban against the Pumas, but at Twickenham it was the grizzlies up front who did the business in Marx, Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit.

Individually these veterans were colossal, and they provided the comfort that the youngsters like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Ethan Hooker could continue to trust their natural instincts and play the situation.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s individualism was the delight of the Durban display, but Twickenham was a Rugby Championship final won in the trenches by a pack whose players are prepared to go to the darkest of gutters to give their flamboyant and brilliant backs the dance floor.

Job done, in Cape Town, Wellington, Durban and London.

Champions of the world and kings of the south, done the only way South Africa knows, courtesy of fantastic forwards.