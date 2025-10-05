Glenrose Xaba targets Valencia Marathon after winning Spar Grand Prix in Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After winning the Johannesburg leg of the Spar Women’s 10km race at Marks Park on Sunday, South African running sensation Glenrose Xaba said her main focus now is the Valencia Marathon in December.

Xaba, who came into Sunday’s race having already won the Grand Prix in Gqeberha last weekend, won the race in time of 33min 07sec ahead of Diniya Abaraya (33:42) and Irvette van Zyl (34:35) in the top three.

She is the first South African women to win five Spar Grand Prix races in one season.

Her season has not finished with a few short distance races lined up in the coming weeks but her main focus is the Valencia Marathon, where she will try to better her own record.

That is if long distance queen Gerda Steyn does not break the record in two weeks’ time at the Cape Town Marathon, where Xaba will not be running.

“The marathon I am preparing for is Valencia because they usually run fast times there and it will be a good challenge for me,” she said, adding she will push for a new South African record.

“Going for the record will depend on what happens on the day and the weather. If the weather is good on the day, you can run fast and I am hoping to be fit and healthy for that race.

“I will be going to different place and I am going to be challenged by different conditions but I just need to prepare well and be focused for that challenge.”

Gerda Steyn, who has run Valencia Marathon before, said Xaba should expect a flat course.

“She will enjoy how fast and flat the course is and also the competition that is going to be there. I will be glued to my screen because we will expect something from her,” the multiple Comrades and Two Oceans Marathon winner said.

Xaba completed a clean sweep of five wins in the Spar 10km Grand Prix.

“I will give my performance eight out of 10, I still have goals that I want to achieve, which is to run fast in a half-marathon and achieve national record in 42km.”

She said Sunday’s unfolded the way she planned.

“I am excited with the way my race went but it was challenging. I knew when I reached the 6km mark, I focused on the splits and I pulled away after 8km.

“In the first 4km, Irvette van Zyl set the pace and I want to thank her for that. I am happy to win all the five races in the Spar Women’s Challenge.”

Second-placed Diniya Abaraya said she the races in Durban, Cape Town, Pretoria, Gqeberha and Johannesburg boosted her confidence.

“This year was an experience for me and they helped me with confidence and to improve my times. Today was a good race but it was difficult in areas where there is elevation.”

Van Zyl said he race is part of her preparations for the Soweto Marathon on November 30.

“I did not have any expectations for this race, it was more to put mileage in my legs. I just wanted to do my best and I am chuffed with the way it ended,” the third-placed finisher said.