Tulani Mbenge eager to fight but can’t find opponents: trainer Sean Smith

Tulani Mbenge after beating Michael McKinson in a Boxxer Promotions Show at the Copper Box Arena in Hackney Wick, London in October 2024.

Like any trainer who wants to see his boxer making money and moving up in the rankings, Sean Smith is frustrated Tulani “Evolution” Mbenge’s IBO world welterweight title is gathering dust.

The bronze medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games has not fought since defeating Emmanuel “The Lion” Mungandjela in May.

Smith said his attempts to find opponents for Mbenge to defend against have failed because international promoters offer peanuts financially, or fighters he wants to bring to South Africa demand huge purses.

At 34, Mbenge may not reach his full potential due to not fighting regularly because he does not have a promoter dedicated to his career.

“I can’t sit and enjoy that we hold the title,” Smith said on Tuesday. “I have left no stone unturned in trying to get him to defend his title, and that includes talking to [English] promoters such as Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren.”

The problem is keeping him motivated. I will keep him active and in line for something big, which can happen in December — Sean Smith, Tulani Mbenge's trainer

He said his attempts to have Mbenge defend his title in Legacy Boxing Promotions’ international tournament at SunBet Arena in Pretoria in May did not bear fruit.

“The guy [he was meant to fight] demanded huge purse money because Tulani is a big name, but we could not afford it, and Tulani ended up being involved in a non-title fight against a Namibian boxer,” Smith said in reference to what was Dewald Mostert’s maiden tournament as a promoter.

“The problem is keeping him motivated. I will keep him active and in line for something big, which can happen in December.”

Mbenge’s situation is similar to that of Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase, a super-talented 2006 Commonwealth Games gold medalist whose career ended when promoter Lovemore “Blacky” Seoe stopped staging fights. Mwelase quit in 2011 because he said he would not allow promoters to exploit him.

Mbenge’s last fight was a hard-fought victory in a non-title 10-rounder against tough-as-teak Mungandjela in May in Pretoria.

He fought Leandro Ariel “Huracán” Fonseca in March last year in Durban and that win in a Mvelo Boxing Promotions’ tournament earned him recognition from the IBO championship committee, which sanctioned him and Michael “The Problem” McKinson for its vacant IBO belt, which took place last October in England and which Mbenge won.

Mbenge is rated No 6 by the WBC and 14 by the IBF.

