Nxeke v Reyes IBF world title fight is on, says Nathan

Landile “Man Down” Ngxeke and Mexican Jose Salas Reyes will box for the vacant IBF bantamweight world title, Ngxeke’s manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan has announced.

Nathan and Ngxeke, from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape, signed vows last Tuesday. Johannesburg trainer/manager Nathan said the date and venue of Ngxeke’s biggest fight are yet to be determined.

“Both camps should start the negotiations in the next few days,” said Nathan, whose charge is rated No 5, four spaces below his Mexican foe.

The title was vacated by Junto Nakatani on September 18. The expectation, as has always been the case in such situations, was that the IBF’s championship committee would order Ngxeke to be involved in an eliminator fight against No 3 contender Reyes to oppose No 4 contender Takuma Inoue for the vacant title.

Instead, the IBF wrote to Nathan on Tuesday night informing him about the instruction that Ngxeke and Reyes have been ordered to fight for the vacant title.

“I immediately informed them that Ngxeke accepted the offer and was ready to fight for the championship of the world,” said Nathan, who has produced three IBF world champions — Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler, Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane and Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga.

“It’s not what you know in boxing; sometimes it’s who you know,” he said.

Nathan enjoys a cordial relationship with IBF president, American Darryl Peoples.

“I figured it would work out like this. Remember, Landile contacted me before I left for Japan. I am not so sure I really went on a ‘holiday’.

“I did have meetings with several of my partners in Tokyo, and it was discussed that Inoue would decline the order against Salas. I can leave the rest up to your imagination.

“Now I will work exceptionally hard to get the best deal and terms possible for Landile.”

Ngxeke is quoted as saying: “I have been waiting so long to hear this, and I’m so excited I’m fighting for the world title.”

