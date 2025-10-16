Bafana will have a target on their backs at Afcon as Broos aims to better third

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unlike in Ivory Coast where they were underdogs, Bafana Bafana will arrive at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in Morocco later in the year as one of the top dogs.

The country is gripped by euphoria after qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup on Tuesday, but coach Hugo Broos and his technical team have already shifted their focus to the next assignment.

Next in the Bafana’s inbox tray is Afcon in December and January, where Broos said South Africa will have a target on their backs because of the huge strides they have taken in the past few years.

A good showing at Afcon is vital for South Africa because it will serve as a major morale boost for the players at the World Cup, where they will be out to advance from the group stages for the first time.

Bafana, who last played in the World Cup as hosts in 2010 but last qualified for the one in Korea and Japan in 2002, are among the nine African teams headed to the US, Mexico and Canada next year with Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on chats with Sipho Mbule.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/li1FCPzA8f pic.twitter.com/03oV22Xm3e — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 15, 2025

They return to Afcon as bronze medalists from the tournament in the Ivory Coast last year. In Morocco, they are going to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Bafana have come close to winning Afcon a few times since they won it on home soil in 1996.

Broos said his players must embrace the challenge of being one of the teams to watch.

“The next Afcon will be completely different to the one in the Ivory Coast because everybody knows about South Africa,” he said after goals by Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa helped the team clinch their 3-0 win over Rwanda in their final Group C game at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

“When we went to the tournament last year, there were many people asking what we would do with the players we had, but we did it by finishing third.”

Broos went to West Africa with a team made up largely of local-based players, so opposition teams underestimated them. Things will be different this time.

“I think our opponents asked the same thing, but that will not be the case this time around. From the first game, we are going to have opponents who are 150% motivated to play against us because they want to beat South Africa.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos on after 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.



WATCH full press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/8dMkIKe21Z pic.twitter.com/5PZeTyLCNQ — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) October 14, 2025

Bafana are in a tough Group B with former champions Egypt and Angola and Zimbabwe.

“So we are going to prepare ourselves properly. It was nice two years ago, but believe me we want the same thing [a third-spot finish] or even more if it’s possible.

“It is still a game of football, you can play very well. It will be different for all of us. If we make that step-up again, we will go to the World Cup with confidence and it will not be a long time before South Africa is at the top of Africa.

“This is something we have to try to achieve because this nation was too long somewhere behind and people did not respect the country, but that has changed.”

In the convincing win over Rwanda, Broos started and finished the match with players who turn out in the Betway Premiership, with English-based Lyle Foster injured and Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole unused on the bench.

The core players who did duty in the Ivory Coast are still part of the team, but he has also introduced the likes of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Samukele Kabini, Mbatha, Sipho Mbule and Mduduzi Shabalala for a few more weapons in his Bafana armoury.