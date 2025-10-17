NSA says Cecilia Molokwane remains suspended from netball activities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Netball South Africa (NSA) says president Cecilia Molokwane remains suspended despite her intention to return to office.

The controversial Molokwane held a press conference on Thursday about her intention to return to her position despite suspension by World Netball over allegations of “financial misconduct and staff intimidation”.

Molokwane, who was suspended by World Netball in April after allegedly refusing to step down provisionally while facing investigation, has maintained her innocence, alleging claims had been made by “anonymous individuals” wanting to ruin her reputation.

“To our knowledge, Molokwane remains suspended under the directives of World Netball,” said NSA acting president Mami Diale.

“We have not received any communication indicating otherwise. We are aware of the utterances regarding her resuming her role as president of NSA. As NSA we have not engaged Molokwane and are unaware of her return to the federation.”

Diale added that NSA remains a member in good standing with World Netball and will continue to function in accordance with its statutes, and Molokwane remains suspended and will not resume her duties as president of the organisation.

“Netball South Africa and its stakeholders — including players, coaches, administrators and umpires — would be severely affected should World Netball suspend the federation.

“It is for this reason that we have strictly complied with World Netball’s directives over the past six months. To us, netball comes first — and netball must always win.

“We remain hopeful that this matter will be resolved in due course so that we can continue with the important work of advancing netball in South Africa. NSA is committed to transparency and good governance as we await the resolution of this issue.

“Molokwane remains suspended from netball-related activities in line with World Netball’s disciplinary regulations.”