Chiefs draw, might not make Caf group stages

Kaizer Chiefs held AS Simba of DR Congo to a goalless draw in their backyard, the Stade TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, in the first leg of the second Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round yesterday.

Amakhosi now stand a good chance to make the group stages of this competition, if they win the second leg at Dobsonville Stadium next Saturday.

Chiefs will play the second leg at this Soweto venue because their usual home ground, FNB Stadium, will not be available.

Chiefs made two changes from the team that lost on penalties to Stellenbosch FC in the Carling Knockout Cup, with attacker Mududuzi Shabalala dropping to the bench alongside Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

Siphesihle Ndlovu and regular No 1 Brandon Petersen came on in their place.

Though there was a lot of action in the match, both teams failed to create clear-cut chances, but Petersen was the busier of the two glovemen.

Chiefs late substitute Mfundo Vilakazi almost gave Amakhosi a precious away-goal lead but saw his fierce free kick tipped over the bar by Simba keeper Fatao Dida.

But before Chiefs turn their eyes to the second leg, they will have to host Siwelele FC in a Betway Premiership match at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Amakhosi are currently fourth on the log with 15 points after eight games — four wins, three draws and one loss ― while Siwelele are 14th after two wins, a draw and six losses.