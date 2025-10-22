Soweto Marathon offers major discount to Cape Town marathon runners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

High wind at the start and finish of the Cape Town Marathon led to the cancellation of the event.

Soweto Marathon sponsors African Bank have announced a reprieve for runners affected by the cancellation of last weekend’s Cape Town Marathon at the 11th hour due to strong wind.

Runners who can prove they were registered for the Cape event can enter the People’s Race, which takes place on November 29, at 50% of the entry fee.

“After the weekend’s cancellation of the Cape Town Marathon due to severe weather conditions, African Bank, in partnership with the Soweto Marathon NPC, has announced a special offer to displaced runners who were registered to participate in the Cape Town race,” African Bank said.

Sbu Kumalo, group chief marketing officer at African Bank, said: “In a gesture of solidarity with the running community, African Bank and the organisers of the Soweto Marathon are inviting these runners to register for the marathon, taking place at Nasrec.

“To ease the disappointment many runners experienced, African Bank is offering 50% off entry fees for up to 5,000 Cape Town Marathon registrants who want to participate in the 42km Soweto Marathon. Runners will have until November 1 to claim this offer. In addition, African Bank customers will receive 100% of their entry fees back in rewards points.

“Runners will need to provide proof of their Cape Town Marathon registration to qualify for the discounted entry. For assistance and verification, participants are encouraged to contact the Soweto Marathon race office.”

Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli said this initiative reinforces the support and backing of their valued headline partner.

“As a united group, we are aware it is the country’s running community we serve first and foremost. Runners want to run.

“For this reason, we are genuinely grateful to launch this joint initiative and encourage those keen to run to lace up and join us for The People’s Race on November 29. We would be delighted to host you.”

