Miller, Coetzee to miss Pakistan white-ball tour for Proteas

David Miller will miss the Proteas' white-ball tour of Pakistan with an injury. File photo

The Proteas were dealt a double blow with stand-in T20 International captain David Miller and speedster Gerald Coetzee being ruled out of the white-ball tour of Pakistan starting on Tuesday.

Miller was to steer the T20I side in the three-match series but has been sidelined after scans on Wednesday confirmed he had sustained a grade 1 right hamstring strain during training in the build-up to the tour.

Coetzee will miss the T20I and three-match One-Day International (ODI) series from November 4 to 8 due to a pectoral muscle injury.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury while bowling during the one-off T20I against Namibia in Windhoek earlier this month.

“Subsequent scans revealed the extent of the injury, and after specialist consultation, he has started a structured rehabilitation programme,” said a media release.

Batters Matthew Breetzke (Warriors) and uncapped Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20I squad, while Titans batter Donovan Ferreira will captain the side.

Dolphins paceman Ottneil Baartman has been named as Coetzee’s replacement in the ODI squad.

Squads

T20Is: Donovan Ferreira (captain), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Nandre Burger (WP), Quinton de Kock (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), George Linde (WP), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Titans), Andile Simelane (Dolphins), and Lizaad Williams (Titans)

ODIs: Matthew Breetzke (capt, Warriors), Ottneil Baartman (Dolphins), Corbin Bosch (Titans), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Nandre Burger (WP), Quinton de Kock (Lions), Tony de Zorzi (WP), Donovan Ferreira (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), George Linde (WP), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Nqaba Peter (Lions), Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Titans), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors) and Lizaad Williams (Titans)

Fixtures

T20I Series:

Tuesday, October 28: 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

1st T20I, Rawalpindi Friday, October 31: 2nd T20I, Lahore

2nd T20I, Lahore Saturday, November 1: 3rd T20I , Lahore

ODI Series:

Tuesday, November 4: 1st ODI, Faisalabad

Thursday, November 6: 2nd ODI, Faisalabad

Saturday, November 8: 3rd ODI, Faisalabad

