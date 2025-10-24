Blast from the past: De Beer drops England out of World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok flyhalf Jannie de Beer kicks his fourth drop goal against England during the 44-21 Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over England at the Stade de France in Paris in 1999.

1992 — Centre Danie Gerber scores South Africa’s only try as the Springboks are beaten 16-29 in the second and final Test against France at Parc des Princes. Flyhalf Alain Penaud and lock Olivier Roumat dotted down for the home side, while centre Thierry Lacroix slotted five penalties and two conversions. The series ended 1-1.

1992 — South Africa’s soccer team win their first-ever World Cup qualifier, downing Congo 1-0 at the FNB Stadium. Phil Masinga scored the winner in the 27th minute.

1994 — Hansie Cronje scores an unbeaten 100 as the Proteas make 251/6 in an ODI against Australia in Peshawar, but it’s still not enough as Australia win by three wickets with two balls remaining.

1997 — Gary Kirsten scores an unbeaten 100 with tail-ender Pat Symcox contributing 81 as South Africa are bowled out for 239 in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Faisalabad.

1999 — Flyhalf Jannie de Beer slots five drop goals as the Springboks thump England 44-21 in their World Cup quarterfinal at Stade de France. South Africa also won the try count 2-0, courtesy of captain and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen and winger Pieter Rossouw.

2003 — Flank Danie Rossouw scores two tries as the Springboks beat Georgia 46-19 in a World Cup group match in Sydney. South Africa’s other tries came from eighthman Joe van Niekerk, flyhalf Derick Hougaard, centre Jaque Fourie, replacement No 8 Schalk Burger and lock Bakkies Botha.

2006 — The Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in an ICC Champions Trophy match in Ahmedabad. AB de Villiers’ 54 was the highest score in South Africa’s 219/9. Andre Nel took 3/41, Shaun Pollock 2/21 and Makhaya Ntini 2/24 as the Sri Lankans were bowled out for 141 in the 40th over.

2007 — After playing to a 0-0 draw, Bafana Bafana beat Zambia 4-3 on penalties to win the Cosafa Cup in Bloemfontein.

2013 — Graeme Smith, resuming on 67, makes an unbeaten 227 and AB de Villiers 157 not out in the second and final Test against Pakistan in Dubai. Both were out the next day for 234 and 164 as South Africa posted 517.

2013 — Trisha Chetty scores 53 as the South African women, needing 137, beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI in Potchefstroom.

2014 — Hashim Amla scores 119 as the Proteas beat New Zealand by 72 runs in the second ODI in Mount Maunganui for an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa posted 282/9 which, despite having lost their last five wickets for three runs, turned out to be plenty.

2015 — Bafana Bafana beat Angola 2-1 in an African Nations Championship qualifier in Luanda, but lose 2-3 on aggregate.

2015 — The Springboks exit the World Cup after losing to defending champions New Zealand 18-20. Jerome Kaino and Beauden Barrett scored the only two tries of the match. Flyhalf Handre Pollard kept South Africa in the match with five penalties. Substitute Pat Lambie added the sixth.

2016 — Odine Kirsten makes an unbeaten 22 as the South African women are bowled out for 147 to lose the seventh and final ODI against New Zealand by 126 runs, and with it the series 2-5.

2023 — Quinton de Kock scores 174 off 140 deliveries and Heinrich Klaasen 90 from 49 to lift South Africa to 382/5 in their World Cup ODI against Bangladesh at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which they win by 149 runs.

2024 — Kagiso Rabada finishes with 6/46 as South Africa bowl out Bangladesh for 307 in the first Test in Mirpur. The visiting batsmen needed 22 overs to reach the 106-run target for a seven-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.