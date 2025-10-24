MARK KEOHANE | Leinster falter while South Africa’s Stormers and Bulls flourish

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johan Ackermann, head coach of the Vodacom Bulls, during the United Rugby Championship 2025/26 match between the Vodacom Bulls and Leinster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on October 4 2025.

The first month of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship has belonged to South Africa. The Bulls from the north and the Stormers from the south have carried the flag, and as the league pauses for the international window, it’s the perfect time to appreciate how the foundation they’ve laid could translate into something far greater — home play-offs.

And in the URC, a home play-off isn’t just advantage; it’s gold.

Both teams have endured demanding travel schedules, playing three of their opening five matches overseas. That kind of early-season itinerary usually breaks squads before it builds them.

But for the Stormers and Bulls, it has forged a resilience that will serve them well when the competition resumes in the last weekend of November.

The Stormers won the title in its first season, beating the Bulls. Stormers coach John Dobson led his Stormers to two home finals in the first four seasons.

The Bulls have played in three of the four finals, one in Cape Town and one in Dublin last season. The home defeat in the 2023/24 final at Loftus against Glasgow is the one that hurts the most.

The Bulls are in Glasgow this weekend, where they won in the league last season 26-19.

They’ve got a squad good enough to win, but it would be a surprise if they did get past Franco Smith’s Glasgow.

A win would give them four from five and a defeat would see them regroup with three wins from five. Either result puts them in a powerful position for 2026.

Historically pampered with early home fixtures, Leinster have finally had to travel, and it’s shown.

The Stormers, with four wins from four and 19 league points from 20, have never had such a strong start to their league campaign.

They play Italian giants Benetton, which is a fixture that has troubled them in Italy, if not when playing at home.

Last season the Stormers won 56-5 in Cape Town at the DHL Stadium. Saturday will be more of a contest, but the Stormers should be considered favourites.

Win or lose, though, the returns for the South African traditional big boys from the north and south, is a good news story for South Aafrican Rugby.

The Stormers, under Dobson, have looked assured, cohesive and dangerous. Their demolition job on Leinster in Cape Town — a 35-0 second-half blitz that left the Irish giants shell-shocked — was a statement.

Up north, the Bulls under Johan Ackermann are playing with the same swagger that defined his Lions sides in Super Rugby.

They’re brutal at the set piece, clinical at the breakdown and electric out wide. Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux are delivering Test-quality moments weekly. Their defence has been shoddy, conceding 18 tries in four matches, but they will return to the URC having played their entire squad over five rounds.

It’s Leinster’s fall that completes the story of the opening month.

They’ve been the benchmark for consistency, professionalism and ruthlessness. But this season’s start has been their rudest awakening yet. Historically pampered with early home fixtures, Leinster have finally had to travel, and it’s shown.

They’ve conceded 35 to the Stormers, 37 to the Bulls and even 31 at home to Munster.

Their defensive record is the worst in the history of their opening month.

It’s a wake-up call for Ireland’s powerhouse, but it’s an even louder celebration for South African rugby.

The Bulls and Stormers are learning how to manage travel, squad rotation and the physical toll of a competition that spans continents. They’re no longer just surviving the European slog — they’re mastering it.

When the URC resumes after the break, both will be positioned to attack.