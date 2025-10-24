‘Unknown’ heroes will deliver finest performance in Villager history if they win Gold Cup, says President Piet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Villagers president Piet Geldenhuys and coach Anton Coetzee celebrate after their team won the Western Province Super League A final against Hamiltons in September to win a spot in the Gold Cup.

Villagers may not brandish household names like it did when claiming the national crown 45 years ago, but president Piet Geldenhuys says the ‘unknown’ class of 2025 has the potential to become the club’s most successful team in its 149-year history.

That’s if the Cape Town-based outfit, the second-oldest club in the country, beat defending champions Naka Bulls of Pretoria in the Gold Cup grand final on Saturday afternoon.

Geldenhuys was a key member of the victorious 1980 team that downed Maties 14-3 in the final, captained by Springbok skipper Morné du Plessis and boasting national centre in Peter Whipp.

Scrumhalf Roy McCallum claimed his South African cap against the 1974 British Lions and 11 of the remaining 12 players had either earned, or went on to win, Western Province caps. They include Geldenhuys, winger Bossie Clarke, fullback Frikkie Naude, utility back Chris Burger, who died after suffering a broken neck in a Currie Cup contest later that year, and Cliff Etzebeth, the uncle of Springbok lock Eben.

Club rugby has changed substantially since then, with a major factor being that it is no longer a significant part of the feeder system for provincial and national teams.

But that doesn’t lessen the significance should Villagers down the Naka Bulls, who are looking to win their third Gold Cup in a row.

“I think we’ve got a hell of a good team,” Geldenhuys said, though adding that Villagers, despite having the home-ground advantage at Brookside, were the underdogs.

None of the Villagers side have players with provincial experience, while their opponents ― who used to be known as Adelaar before merging with Oostelikes in the 1990s ― have seven who have tasted Currie Cup action.

“If they win, I think in the history of Villagers it will be the best team ever, in terms of performance.”

They would be the first Villagers team to lift the Western Province league trophy and national title in the same year.

Geldenhuys also believes the current crop is fitter and possess better ball skills than the star-studded teams of old.

“I think that a lot of my mates don’t agree with me, but I think the guys are better conditioned. Our ball skills were not as good as these guys now because we used to run around the field for fitness and now they do everything with a ball.

“If you look at the guys warm up, I mean in our days, if we warmed up like that, we wouldn’t have played a game because we would have been too buggered,” said Geldenhuys, who reckons some of his players are good enough for Currie Cup duty.

“If you look at the WP team, I believe we have some players who are better than the players they’ve got.”

🏆 Pick n Pay Gold Cup Final

📅 Sat, 25 Oct | ⏰ 3PM

📍 Brookside, Claremont

🎥 Live on SuperSport

It’s the final showdown! Villager FC 🦌 vs Naka Bulls 🐂 for Gold Cup glory!

🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/pMmq8soOBo#GoldCupFinal #ClubRugby #Brookside #YouBelong pic.twitter.com/YgWfHk9xBA — Villager FC (@VillagerFC) October 22, 2025

The Villagers side of the late 1970s and early 1980s was one of the club’s stand-out teams in its 149-year history, along with the outfit of the 1950s that starred Springbok legends John Gainsford, Doug Hopwood, Dave Stewart and Lionel Wilson.

The team of 1935 was the only one to go through a season unbeaten, though the side of 1975 lost only once.

The side of 2025 have also lost only once, their league-opener against Durbell by two points after conceding a last-minute try.

They may stand on the cusp of history, but only a few years back Villagers were teetering on the brink.

A decade or so ago the club took a decision not to pay players, opting to stick to the amateur ideals as they used to be before the game turned professional after the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

“We lost a lot of players to other clubs. They took the majority of the good players — we were nearly gone.

“And then Covid hit soon after that and that was even worse. For basically two years we hardly played rugby. We went through a very bad time,” said Geldenhuys, whose presidency has been aided by good sponsorships.

“You have to pay players. If you don’t pay your coaches and your players, you’ve got a big problem,” added Geldenhuys, a Villagers stalwart since soon after leaving school at Goodwood in the northern suburbs in the early 1970s.

He had played Craven Week and had wanted to go to the University of Stellenbosch, a major factory of Springbok players. “I couldn’t get a bursary and my folks couldn’t afford it.”

After matric Geldenhuys planned to turn out for his local club, but after only a handful of players had pitched up for training he switched to Villagers in the southern suburbs.

In those early months Geldenhuys caught the train into Cape Town to work in the morning, then took the southern line to Claremont for practice in the evening.

Afterwards he’d catch the train to Salt River and then switch to the northern line, getting off at the Vasco station and walking 3km to get home in the evening.

In 1973 Geldenhuys captained the Villagers Under-20 to a share of the league trophy with Maties, and he also made the senior team, which scored a famous Grand Challenge league victory under the captaincy of legendary fullback HO de Villiers.

Du Plessis took over as captain from De Villiers a few years later. “Morné was a great leader. HO was a hell of a motivator. He would talk to you and then you would run through a wall for him.”

In 1975 Villagers celebrated their centenary, alongside Hamiltons, the oldest club.

Villagers shared the Grand Challenge with Maties in 1979 and won the national championships in 1980. After Du Plessis retired, Geldenhuys took over the eighthman duties, helping Villagers to another Grand Challenge triumph in 1981.

Geldenhuys won the first of his WP caps in 1975. “We’d get a brown envelope with R5 in it for a Province game. We didn’t even think about money.”

In his last WP appearance in 1981 Geldenhuys played a blinder against Free State until an injury cut his match short, but he received a standing ovation from the Newlands faithful as he limped off the field.

Geldenhuys no longer sports the huge white moustache that earned him his Walrus moniker, removing it some years ago by getting his two sons to cut it off from each end.

Villagers will celebrate its 150th next year, having switched its birth year from 1875 to 1876.

The club is planning several celebratory events and special edition gear for next year, but Geldenhuys didn’t want to get into details on how the team might try to improve on its 2025 season.

“We’ll worry about that after Saturday.”

The match will be broadcast live on DStv channel 207 from 2.55pm.