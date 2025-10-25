Sport

Naka Bulls make it three in a row with solid performance in Cape Town

Naka Bulls celebrate after winning the Pick n Pay Gold Cup at Brookside in Cape Town on Saturday. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Pretoria side Naka Bulls swept to their third straight Gold Cup triumph as they beat Villagers 40-25 in the grand final in Cape Town on Saturday.

They led the home team 26-8 at halftime.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Proteas made to bow before King

2

e.tv’s flagship drama series ‘Scandal!’ celebrates 5,000th episode

3

WATCH | From Lerato Kganyago’s hotel saga to Pabi Moloi’s death hoax — top stories of the week

4

KZN traditional healer gunned down at home

5

Thulani Madonsela on faith, music and finding his voice

Top Stories