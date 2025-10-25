Naka Bulls make it three in a row with solid performance in Cape Town

Pretoria side Naka Bulls swept to their third straight Gold Cup triumph as they beat Villagers 40-25 in the grand final in Cape Town on Saturday.
They led the home team 26-8 at halftime.
