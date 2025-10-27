ASA president James Moloi faces suspension after Sascoc report into credit card spending

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi is facing suspension after a probe into his use of a federation credit card, and an investigation will be held to determine if any other executives should face disciplinary action.

A statement issued on Monday afternoon said the ASA board had resolved to call on Moloi to furnish reasons by Friday “as to why he should not be suspended”.

The action follows a report by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) into Moloi’s use of his ASA credit card, particularly a string of questionable costs, including spending at taverns, which he previously claimed were business meetings.

“A disciplinary committee is to be mandated to investigate whether any action should be taken against any other official from ASA, including its acting CEO and finance manager,” the statement said.

After extensive deliberations the ASA board accepted the recommendations contained in the Sascoc report — Athletics South Africa statement

“In the event of the president’s suspension, deputy president John Mathane will be appointed acting president until further notice.”

The decision came after a 10-hour board meeting in Johannesburg at the weekend “convened to consider the official forensic report procured by [Sascoc] … The report followed Sascoc’s probe into revelations made before parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts and culture regarding the use of an ASA-issued credit card by Moloi.

“After extensive deliberations the ASA board accepted the recommendations contained in the Sascoc report.”

The statement said Moloi had been formally notified of his suspension. “[ASA] has requested him to show cause why the suspension should not be confirmed, binding or made permanent.”