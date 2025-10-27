Lupopo coach admits Pirates’ game plan surprised them

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates players after their penalties defeat in their Caf Champions League second preliminary round second leg clash against Saint-Éloi Lupopo at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Saint-Éloi Lupopo coach Guy Bukasa admitted being surprised by how Orlando Pirates set up Bucs’ 5-4 Caf Champions League penalties defeat in the second preliminary round second leg at Orlando Stadium, playing without a recognised striker in the first half.

The Buccaneers started without a striker on Saturday and though they managed to find the back three times to level the tie at 3-3 on aggregate and force the game to the shoot-out, Bukasa said he didn’t expect opposite number Abdeslam Ouaddou to take that approach.

“Honestly, yes [I was surprised], but it didn’t change much in the organisation. They kept the ball; they tried to go on the sides and come inside,” Bukasa said.

“But we tried to keep the spaces closed and what they did well was to try and kick from far and they found some solutions, but we knew that they would continue to keep the ball - using [Oswin] Appollis, [Tshepang] Moremi wide and the same things. But I was surprised with that decision to play without a real No 9.”

🏆 ℂ𝔸𝔽 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕡𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕤 𝕃𝕖𝕒𝕘𝕦𝕖 🏆



ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Oswin Appollis' equalizer for Bucs!



𝐎𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐏𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 3⃣➖0⃣ 𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭-𝐄𝐥𝐨𝐢 𝐋𝐮𝐩𝐨𝐩𝐨

(𝗔𝗚𝗚: 3⃣➖3⃣)



🚨 LIVE

📺 SABC 2

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball #TotalEnergiesCAFCL pic.twitter.com/v8TQrLvCZr — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 25, 2025

Bukasa was pleased to have eliminated a team like Pirates, last season’s semifinalists, though admitted a tight tie could have gone either way.

“Honestly, we feel proud. I think we learnt too much from these two games against Pirates because they are a very well-organised team off and on the pitch.

“They have talented players. When they have the ball, it’s just amazing. When you are an opponent, you appreciate what they are doing.

“So, it was difficult for us for over 180 minutes. We suffered too much.

“The reason why we tried to stay low [in their defensive block] was to avoid conceding more goals because if we had made the mistake of pressing them, then we could have conceded four goals.

“So, we are happy. I must say congratulations to Pirates because they also deserve to continue, but we fought. We came here to get a qualification.

“For us, we learnt so much from them and we continue to work and improve our level for the group stage.”

Sowetan