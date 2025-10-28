Green Number Club members get special nod for their Comrades Marathon entries

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Comrades Marathon athletes with green race numbers have been given first preference to submit their entries for the 2026 up-run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg, says the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA).

The association said the preference was done to honour the dedication and perseverance of athletes who had achieved a permanent green number after:

completing the Comrades 10 times;

earning five gold medals; or

winning the race three times.

Race entries for the 2026 marathon opened at noon on Monday. “The first week of the entry process is reserved for Green Number Club runners and CMA members,” the association said. “Entries for all other aspirant runners will open on November 3 at 10am.”

Association GM Alain Dalais said they are proud of Green Number Club members and inspired by their commitment and passion for the Comrades Marathon.

“Similarly, we value and appreciate our members, who take a great interest in everything to do with the event, and as a token of appreciation to all Green Number Club athletes and CMA members, for their many years of loyalty and dedication to the ultimate human race, the early entry window is reserved for them,” he said.

The association said the overall entry for the race will close on November 28 — or earlier if 22,000 entries are reached before the closing date. The association urged runners to take note this would be the only entry window for the 2026 race.

Dalais said only those CMA members who had signed up for or renewed their annual membership by October 23 would qualify for the early entry window for the 2026 race.

It is the second time members of the Green Numbers Club are being offered first preference. CMA members have been offered a similar early entry for the race for the first time.

Online entries can be done via the Comrades Marathon website or on the Comrades Marathon app. The entry fees are:

R1,200 for South African entrants;

R2,000 for entrants from the rest of Africa; and

R4,500 for international entrants.

