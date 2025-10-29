Blast from the past: Mighty Miller smashes Bangladesh out of the park

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1961 — Nine men — two white, five coloured and two Indian — play in a mixed-race soccer match at Curries Fountain, Durban, and are later charged in the local magistrate’s court for contravening the Group Areas Act. The white and coloured players were accused of playing at an Indian facility and the two Indians for assisting them to do so. The matter reportedly ended in the provincial supreme court with the judge president ruling that, as long as the players didn’t sit down together, there was nothing in the act preventing them from playing alongside each other.

1996 — Jonty Rhodes scores 54 to help the Proteas to a five-wicket win over India in a triangular series ODI in Rajkot. South African reached the 186 target with eight balls remaining.

1999— Shaun Pollock takes 5/39 as South Africa bowl out Zimbabwe for 192 on the opening day of a one-off Test in Bloemfontein.

2007 — Makhaya Ntini and Albie Morkel take four wickets each as the Proteas beat Pakistan by 14 runs in the final ODI in Lahore to clinch the five-match series 3-2. South Africa had scored 233/9, with Jacques Kallis hitting 86 and Herschelle Gibbs 54. Pakistan were on track for victory at 199/4, but Ntini and Morkel combined to knock over the last six wickets for 20 runs.

2010 — Lonwabo Tsotsobe takes 4/27 to help the Proteas to an eight-wicket triumph over Pakistan in the first ODI in Abu Dhabi. Jacques Kallis scored 66 and AB de Villiers 51 chasing the 204-run target.

2011 — Takalani Ndlovu makes the first defence of his IBF junior-featherweight title outpointing Mexican Giovanni Caro over 12 rounds in Colima, Mexico.

2017 — David Miller blasts an unbeaten 101 off 36 balls as the Proteas to beat Bangladesh by 83 runs in Potchefstroom to win the T20 series 2-0. Hashim Amla scored 85 off 51 deliveries to push South Africa to 224/4.

2024 — Tony de Zorzi scores an unbeaten 141 and Tristan Stubbs 106 as South Africa finish the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on 307/2.