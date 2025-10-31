Chinese star Li adds his name to stellar Nedbank Golf Challenge field

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chinese golf star Haotong Li is on his way to the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City.

After he came close to being the first male golfer from China to win The Open this year, Haotong Li has now set his sights on “Africa’s Major”, where he will join a strong DP World Tour field at the Gary Player Country Club from December 4 to 7.

Li will make his sixth appearance in the Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player as he seeks to become the first Asian champion in the history of this tournament.

The 30-year-old returns to a tournament where he has a strong record, including top finishes of fourth and fifth in 2017 and 2018.

Li is part of a stellar field at Sun City, including world number 11 Viktor Hovland and PGA Tour champions Aldrich Potgieter, Nick Taylor, Will Zalatoris, Garrick Higgo and Thomas Detry.

Chinese star Haotong Li has confirmed his place in this year’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player and is looking to become the first Asian champion of “Africa’s Major”.



Book now: https://t.co/2okv62JTMD#NGC2025 #AfricasMajor #LoveEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/2G0SkPdBzH — Nedbank Golf Challenge (@AfricasMajor) October 31, 2025

There is another DP World Tour star in the form of Francesco Molinari, who was a vice-captain for the victorious Team Europe in the Ryder Cup this year.

Li was chasing a unique place in the history of the game when he challenged for the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush this year, looking to become the first male golfer from his country to win a Major before finishing fourth.

He has consistently blazed a trail for Chinese golf, as he’s represented his country in the Olympic Games and Presidents Cup and climbed as high as 32nd on the official world golf rankings.

This year he claimed his fourth DP World Tour title in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

TimesLIVE