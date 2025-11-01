Heavyweights Sundowns and Pirates fail to land a knockout blow in Loftus stalemate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Camren Dansin of Orlando Pirates celebrates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on 01 November 2025.

At the end, both sets of players looked at each other, some with hands on hips, and they didn’t know who mugged who.

Referee Masixole Bambiso had just ended an underwhelming football match that failed to live up to its billing as a clash of the heavyweights between teams that may end up as competitors for the Betway Premiership title.

It was illuminated in the first half through goals by Peter Shalulile and youngster Camren Dansin, who was a major surprise in the starting line-up, but the rest of the afternoon did not have enough moments that left spectators on the edges of the seats.

With this 1-1 draw in front of a packed Loftus, Sundowns remain on top of the standings with 22 points from 11 matches and Pirates are in third spot with two games in hand and three points less.

They may have dropped two crucial home points but the Brazilians maintained their impressive record over Pirates in the capital city as the Buccaneers are yet to win here since 2018 in the league.

This also means Pirates’ run of six victories in succession in the league has come to an end and they will be looking to return back to winning ways on Wednesday against Golden Arrows.

There is no time to dwell on this result for Sundowns either as they return here on Wednesday to take on TS Galaxy.

Cardoso picked midfielder Bathusi Aubaas in the place of suspended Teboho Mokoena and the Bafana Bafana strongman rarely set his foot wrong with Marcelo Allende in the heart of the midfield.

When Sundowns were in possession, Aubaas dropped deep to help out defenders Keanu Cupido and Grant Kekana and allow wingbacks Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Mdiba to venture forward.

In their mission to stay on top of the log, Cardoso went with an experienced line-up that included the likes of Ronwen Williams between the sticks, Aubaas, Tashreeq Matthews and Nuno Santos.

To get the much-needed goals, Sundowns put their faith in Arthur Sales and the tried and tested Peter Shalulile and he showed his quality by giving the home side the lead after minutes.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has a reputation of making brave calls and he was at it again when he started teenage midfielder Dansin and left Thalente Mbatha out.

Dansin, who was playing alongside Sihle Nduli, made a nervous start against Aubaas, Matthews, Santos and Allende but stole the show after 35 minutes with a thunderous equaliser.

Elsewhere there were no surprises for Ouaddou as he picked Sipho Chaine in goal, Mbekezeli Mbokazi led at the back with Thabiso Lebitso, Lebone Seema and Deon Hotto.

On attack, Pirates had the on-form duo of Oswin Appollis and Masindi Nemtajela while Evidence Makgopa was the lone man upfront to try to get the much-needed goals.

There was still no place for crowd favourites Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi in the starting line-up and Relebohile Mofokeng, who has been absent from the team for the past few weeks, in the match-day squad.

The last time they met in the league earlier in the year, Mofokeng was the difference maker with a brace in the 2-1 win at FNB Stadium and Ouaddou is expecting more of the same from him.

Mofokeng has been out of the team for the past few matches and it remains to be seen when he is going to be back in action.

Pirates were the first to threaten with Moremi supplying the cross and Appollis wasted an opportunity even though he was in an off-side position and Makgopa was at it again a few minutes later.

Sundowns opened the scoring after 20 minutes when Shalulile beat Chaine from close range on the second attempt after the Pirates goalkeeper dived the right way to block his first shot.

For the opener, Cupido pick-pocketed Moremi on the edge of the box and laid the ball in the path of Nuno Santos who controlled before releasing Shalulile to do the rest.

Pirates equalised after 35 minutes and it was in style when the 20-year-old Dansin unleashed a powerful piledriver from the edge of the box that gave Williams no chance.

For the equaliser, Appollis took a corner kick that a Sundowns defender defended on the path of Dansin who connected expertly with his weaker foot to stun Williams.

Pirates could have started the second half positively but Seema was denied by Williams after an excellent solo run.

Cardoso was the first to make a change with Jayden Adams coming on for Sales and Ouaddou followed suit by taking out Dansin and Makgopa with Maswanganyi and Yanela Mbuthuma.

In the closing stages, there were no more goals as they settled for an underwhelming draw.