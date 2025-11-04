Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks for World Cup third place

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA's try-scorer Breyton Paulse breaks during the 1999 Rugby World Cup third/fourth place play-off match against New Zealand at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

1952 — South Africa’s Empire flyweight champion Jake Tuli outpoints former French titleholder Honore Pratesi over 10 rounds at the Royal Albert Hall in London, but his opponent dies 36 hours later. The 31-year-old father of one, who had lost a bid for the world crown in 1950, collapsed after the bout and underwent two operations for bleeding on the brain. Pratesi, a medical orderly, died while his wife Colette was still travelling to his bedside. Tuli, just 21 at the time, broke down and wept like a baby when he learned of Pratesi’s death. Then the religious fighter prayed and asked to see a clergyman. “I am so sorry for his poor wife and family,” Tuli told his manager, Jim Wicks. An inquest into the tragedy returned a verdict of death by misadventure. Tuli fought a month later, stopping Belgian Emile Delplanque in the fourth round in Nottingham, and then donated his purse of 300 guineas to Pratesi’s widow.

1999 — Breyton Paulse scores the only try of the match as the Springboks beat New Zealand 22-18 at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff to clinch third spot at the Rugby World Cup. Fullback Percy Montgomery landed two drop goals, while flyhalf Henry Honiball kicked three penalties and the conversion.

2000 — Jonty Rhodes scores 69 and Lance Klusener bludgeons an unbeaten 59 off 42 to give the Proteas a nail-biting three-wicket win over New Zealand in the sixth and final ODI at Newlands. The visitors had posted 256/9, with Roger Twose making 103 and Chris Cairns 84 off 72 balls. The visitors looked set for victory until Klusener got going. Needing seven runs off the final two balls, Klusener clubbed both to the boundary for a victory that gave South Africa a 5-0 series victory.

2001 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 107 on the second day of the first Test against India in Bloemfontein.

2006 — Malcolm Klassen produces a stunning performance to outpoint Australian Gairy St Clair and lift the IBF junior-lightweight title at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. That made Klassen the third South African boxer to hold the belt after Cassius Baloyi and Brian Mitchell.

2013 — Mignon du Preez scores an unbeaten 43 and Sunette Loubser 37 not out as the South African women, needing 110, beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final T20 in Potchefstroom to take the series 2-1.

2018 — The Proteas bowlers combine to dismiss Australia for 152 to set up a six-wicket win in the first ODI in Perth. Andile Phehlukwayo took three wickets and Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir two each. South Africa reached the target inside 30 overs with opener Quinton de Kock making 47.

2022 — The Springboks launch a fight-back, but they lose their end-of-year tour opener against Ireland 16-19 in Dublin. Franco Mostert scored with 13 minutes remaining and Kurt-Lee Arendse dotted down in the 76th minute.

2023 — Sivenathi Nontshinga suffers a shock defeat to lose his IBF junior-flyweight title as he’s stopped in the second round by Mexican Adrian Curiel in Monaco.