Modiegi Komane out as Netball SA plans to advertise CEO post

Netball South Africa’s (NSA) newly elected executive is to advertise the position of CEO, deciding against renewing the contract of Modiegi Komane, whose tenure ended last week.

“This letter serves to formally inform you that the contract of ... Modiegi Komane has come to an end as of October 31,” new president Mami Diale said in a circular to members on Monday.

Komane’s leadership style had been questioned amid allegations of bullying, which she denied.

“Following due deliberation, the executive has resolved to advertise the position of CEO with the intention of making an appointment by February 1 2026.”

Diale wrote that vice-president Khosi Dlamini would work closely with staff “to ensure the continued smooth operation of the organisation and maintain operational stability during this transition period”.

She added that the executive had also resolved to appoint former CEO Blanche de la Guerre on a consultancy basis to assist specifically with the NLC Project.