2026 Comrades Marathon entries sell out in a ‘record’ 10 hours

Gerda Steyn winning the 2023 Comrades Marathon is one of the faces of the ultramarathon. File photo

Entries for the 2026 Comrades Marathon sold out, with 22,000 slots going in a record 10 hours on Monday, organisers said on Wednesday.

“The previous record for entries selling out for an edition was the three days it took for all 27,000 entries for the 2020 edition to be sold.”

Last year only 40% of entries were sold on the opening day, with the remaining being bought over the next 17 days.

Runners still keen to enter the 2026 race could still try through the substitution process, which will run in March and April next year.

“This process allows entered runners who can no longer run for whatever reason to release their entry to another runner,” said race director Sue Forge.

The window for withdrawals will run from March 16 to 30, with the window for substitutions open from April 1 to 15.

“The athlete substituting in will pay the full 2026 race entry fee to the Comrades Marathon Association,” added Forge.

Withdrawing athletes would be refunded 85% of their entry fees, being charged a 15% administrative fee.

“No money or vouchers will be exchanged between athletes.”

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our call for entries for the 2026 race,” said GM Alain Dalais.

“Though we knew there would be an increased interest, given that this will be the 99th edition of the race, and the 100th edition of the race will be run in 2027, we weren’t expecting the entry cap to be reached so quickly.