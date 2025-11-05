POLL | Did Safa go too easy on team manager Vincent Tseka with a warning?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he accepts how the South African Football Association (Safa) handled the disciplinary fallout over Bafana Bafana’s yellow card saga involving midfielder Teboho Mokoena.

McKenzie said he was satisfied with the association’s internal investigation which resulted in team manager Vincent Tseka receiving a final written warning.

“Safa has done a thorough job where points were deducted, standards were enforced and actions were taken,” McKenzie said.

Mokoena was fielded in a 2-0 win against Lesotho in South Africa’s 2026 World Cup qualifier in Polokwane in March when he should have been suspended for picking up two yellow cards in previous matches. Fifa subsequently docked Bafana three points for the transgression, seriously endangering their qualifying campaign.

The South Africans eventually did qualify but needed to not only beat Rwanda in their final match in Mbombela last month (which they did, 3-0), but also for Nigeria to simultaneously beat Benin in Uyo (which they did, 4-0).

Addressing parliament earlier this year, Safa identified Tseka as responsible for the error.

McKenzie urged the public to move forward and rally behind Bafana Bafana as they prepare for upcoming tournaments.

“I’m happy with how Safa has handled the matter. They have been transparent with us. They have done a thorough investigation, points were deducted, people were found to have breached the standards set by Fifa and actions have been taken,” McKenzie told the media.

“Safa has kept its promise [and] I’m asking that we must support Safa and be behind our team. All eyes must be on the Afcon.”

However, not everyone agrees with McKenzie’s stance, seen by some as letting Safa off the hook for a major foul-up where a final warning is not enough.

TimesLIVE