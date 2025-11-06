Blast from the past: Zulu shines with bat and ball as Proteas beat Sri Lanka

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1993 — The Springboks take on Argentina for the first time, but they are forced to hold on in Buenos Aires for their 29-26 victory. Winger James small scored two of South Africa’s four tries in the first half as the visitors built up a 29-10 lead, but they were unable to add another point in the second half.

1996 — The Proteas, having gone unbeaten in the round robin phase of the three-nations tournament also including Australia, lose the final against India in Mumbai by 35 runs. Chasing 221 to win, South Africa were bowled out for 185, with Pat Symcox top-scoring with 46.

1997 — Lance Klusener scores 54 runs from 41 balls and then takes 6/49 as the Proteas, on 311/9, beat Sri Lanka by 66 runs in a four-nations tournament ODI in Lahore. Gary Kirsten and Hansie Cronje made 50 each.

2001 — Shaun Pollock finishes with 6/56 — and a match haul of 10/147 — as the Proteas bowl out India for 237 in the first Test in Bloemfontein. Gary Kirsten top-scored with an unbeaten 30 to help the Proteas win by nine wickets.

2004 — The Springboks score four tries as they edge Wales 38-36 in the opening match of their end-of-year tour. Substitute Jean de Villiers, fullback Percy Montgomery, flyhalf Jaco van der Westhuyzen and eighthman Joe van Niekerk dotted down for South Africa.

2005 — Captain Graeme Smith hits 66 off 65 balls as the Proteas chase down a revised target of 140 from 30 overs to beat New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI at Centurion to win the series 4-0.

2010 — Flyhalf Pat Lambie makes his international debut against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin, helping the Springboks to a narrow 23-21 win. He came on as a substitute and minutes later delivered a crucial pass that led to a try by Gio Aplon. Lambie added the conversion to give South Africa a 23-9 lead. The Irish hit back with two late tries, but only one was converted.

2013 — JP Duminy scores 64 and Faf du Plessis 55 as the Proteas beat Pakistan by 68 runs in the third ODI in Abu Dhabi for a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Imran Tahir took four wickets as South Africa bowled out the home side for 191.

2021 — Rassie van der Dussen scores an unbeaten 94 from 60 balls and Aiden Markram 52 not out off 25 as the Proteas, on 189/2, beat England by 10 runs in a T20 World Cup match in Sharjah. Kagiso Rabada took 3/48.

2022 — South Africa stun hosts New Zealand 38-37 and then beat Uganda 27-22 in their final round robin matches at the Fast5 Netball World Series in Christchurch to advance to the evening final, where they went down to Australia 34-20 to finish as runners-up. In the group games on the previous day, South Africa beat England 32-26 and Jamaica 28-27, but went down 19-25 in their only round robin defeat to Australia. South Africa’s previous best finish in the six-team tournament was a bronze medal in 2012.

2022 — Rilee Rossouw’s 25 is the highest score as the Proteas are limited to 145/8 to lose their T20 World Cup group 2 match against the Netherlands in Adelaide by 13 runs, eliminating them from the tournament.