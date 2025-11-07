Blast from the past: Ramaala becomes second South African to win New York City Marathon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1921 — Of South Africa’s four debutants in the first Test of the three-match series against Australia in Durban, only one makes double figures in the first innings. William Ling scored 33 on the second day — the second-highest score in South Africa’s total of 232 behind Billy Zulch with 80 — with Charlie Frank making 1, Eric Marx 0 and Buster Nupen 6. Frank and Marx did better in the second innings of the match, which ended in a draw after four days of play.

1974 — South Africa is awarded the Davis Cup in the boardroom by the International Lawn Tennis Federation in Rome. South Africa’s scheduled opponents in the final, India, refused to compete as part of its boycott policy against the apartheid government. In a letter to the Davis Cup organisers, the All India Lawn Tennis Association stated: “That in the absence of any assurance for the removal of racial discrimination and starting of integrated and mixed play in all sports in the country at national and international levels, India is not in a position to play South Africa.” The Indians had been unconvinced by the promises of then sport minister Dr Piet Koornhof that apartheid in sport was disappearing, “Yes, but is it being done?” asked Raj Khanna, secretary of the Indian tennis association. “When will it be done, in 20 years, in two years?”

2004 — Hendrick Ramaala becomes the second South African to win the New York City Marathon, clocking 2 hr 09 min 28 sec to see off Olympic silver medallist Meb Keflezighi of the US by almost 90 seconds. Ramaala had failed to finish the marathon at the Games three months earlier.

2008 — Dale Steyn takes 4/16 as the Proteas beat Bangladesh by 61 runs in the first ODI in Potchefstroom. Jacques Kallis contributed 50 to the home team’s total of 283/8.

2014 — JP Duminy top-scores with 49 in another otherwise poor batting display as the Proteas score 101/7 and lose the second T20 against Australia in Melbourne by seven wickets.

2015 — Stiaan van Zyl’s 36 is the top score as the Proteas are bowled out for 109 to lose the first Test against India in Mohali by 108 runs.

2016 — Kagiso Rabada ends with five wickets as the Proteas bowl out Australia for 361 to win the first Test in Perth by 177 runs.