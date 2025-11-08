U-17 World Cup: Majimbos need a point against Italy to advance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emile Witbooi of South Africa celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Under-17 World Cup match between South Africa and Bolivia at Aspire Academy on November 03, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

A return of four points from two group A games has laid a foundation for the South African men’s national U-17 team to advance to the next round of the Fifa U-17 World Cup.

Second-placed Amajimbos will complete their group commitments this afternoon against leaders Italy, while third-place host nation Qatar clash against tailenders Bolivia at the same time.

A point against Italy — whose two wins against Qatar (1-0) and Bolivia (4-0) have secured their spot in the last 32 — will guarantee South Africa’s passage to the next round as one of the top two teams in each of the 12 groups.

But a defeat and a high-scoring victory for Qatar over Bolivia could see Vela Khumalo’s boys slip to third and still go through as one of the eight best third-placed sides.

The tournament will then kick into a knockout format of the round of 16, quarterfinals, and semifinals, culminating in the final on November 27.

Performance analyst and coach Musi Matlaba believes Amajimbos can take the fight to Italy, though it is a tall order against the defensively resilient outfit. “One of the key things we’re going to face is dealing with an Italy that are known for their defensive strength. They have not conceded in this group stage,” he said.

The first hurdle we must overcome is to score against a strong and resolute Italy defence. A player like [Emile] Witbooi can unlock opponents and create openings.

“The first hurdle we must overcome is to score against a strong and resolute Italy defence. A player like [Emile] Witbooi can unlock opponents and create openings.”

Witbooi has found the net in both encounters. He scored the opener when the South African young guns got their campaign off to a flying start with a 3-1 win against Bolivia on Monday.

His equaliser salvaged a share of the spoils against Qatar on Thursday, after Qatar had sprinted to the lead three minutes into the match. “When I watched our games against Qatar, I thought we should be creating more,” said Matlaba.

“The boys have built a good base for themselves to advance. Tournament football is such that one chance must be one goal. Sometimes you must accept the result that’s ahead of you. The first goal is to win, but, if not, the main thing is not to lose.”

Khumalo has the option to restore Sive Pama to his starting XI after he was red-carded in the Bolivia game.

Germany are the current holders of the competition that has been won five times by Nigeria (1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, 2015). Four-time winners Brazil have a chance to equal the record of the Golden Eaglets, who failed to qualify for Qatar.

The tournament gives the world a glimpse of future stars of the game.

It is a global stage where the talents of Toni Kroos and Cesc Fabregas first emerged before they went on to win the senior World Cup — Kroos with Germany in Brazil in 2014, and Fabregas with Spain at the 2010 event in South Africa.