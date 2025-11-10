Glenrose Xaba optimistic she’ll do well in Valencia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a stellar season where she won every race in which she competed, Glenrose Xaba is optimistic about her chances when she lines up at the Valencia Marathon on December 7.

Xaba said she feels in good shape after an outstanding year was capped by winning the Boxer 5km race in Marks Park in Johannesburg on Sunday morning in 16 minutes 16 seconds.

She said she used the race to test her speed before Valencia, where she will compete in only her second marathon after she made her debut at the Cape Town Marathon last year.

“My race plan was to go from the start because I know everyone I’m competing with. They are much stronger and they have speed,” Xaba said after the race.

“I also have speed, but I know the strategy when it comes to every race because it was my test for my marathon preparations and it looks good if I can run this time in the higher altitude. It shows I am in good shape.”

Xaba said the Boxer provided challenging preparation and she was pleased with her performance as she continues with her build-up to Spain, where she is aiming to become the first South African woman to break 2:20.29.

“The race was very tough. It was quite hilly from 2km. That’s where it is tough until 4km. Only 1km is downwards, but I’m glad I was able to run a good time on a tough course.

“Thanks to Boxer for organising the race because it means a lot for young kids who look up to us and are motivated when they see us.”

Sowetan