Blast from the past: Proteas lose first ODI series on return to international stage

India bat during the second ODI against SA in Gwalior in 1991. SA lost the first two matches and won the third.

1902 — South Africa’s cricket team complete their first-ever series against Australia on the losing side, going down 2-0 after being beaten by 10 wickets in the third and final Test at Newlands. The visitors had no trouble reaching the victory target of 59 runs. Playing in what turned out to be his only Test for South Africa was Western Province batsman Percy Twentyman-Jones, who had played three Tests for the national rugby side in the 1896 series against Britain. Playing on the wing he had scored a try in the third Test against Britain, but in the cricket Test against Australia he was dismissed for ducks in both innings, being clean-bowled on both occasions.

2006 — Frans Steyn scores a try on his Springbok debut playing on the left wing, but South Africa lose to Ireland 15-32 at Lansdowne Road. Bryan Habana, playing at centre, scored the other try for the visitors, who conceded four tries in total.

2007 — Dale Steyn ends with 5/59 — and a match haul of 10/93 — as the Proteas bowl out New Zealand for 172 to win the first Test at the Wanderers by 358 runs.

2011 — The Proteas complete a magnificent fight-back to beat Australia by eight wickets in the first Test at Newlands, with Graeme Smith and Hashim Amla scoring centuries. Smith, resuming on 36, made an unbeaten 101 and Amla, 29 overnight, 112 as South Africa chased down the 236-run target in the 51st over, having been bowled out for 96 in their first innings.

2012 — Jacques Kallis scores 147 and Hashim Amla 104 as the Proteas score 450 in the first innings of the drawn first Test against Australia in Brisbane. The home side replied with 565/5 declared in a match where one day was lost to bad weather.

2012 — South Africa’s five-a-side netball team beat Jamaica 38-34 to win the bronze medal at the World Netball Series in Auckland, New Zealand. With stars like Bongiwe Msomi, South Africa scored round-robin wins over Australia (28-27), Malawi (48-34) and Jamaica (34-25).

2013 — AB de Villiers makes an unbeaten 115 off 102 balls to lead the Proteas to a 117-run victory over Pakistan in the fifth and final ODI in Sharjah to take the series 4-1. South Africa posted 268/7 and then bowled out the home side inside 36 overs.

2017 — Ireland score four tries as they trounce the Springboks 38-3 at Lansdowne Road. Elton Jantjies scored South Africa’s only points, a lone penalty.

2018 — David Miller scores 139 from 108 balls and skipper Faf du Plessis 125 off 114 as the Proteas beat Australia by 40 runs in the third and final ODI in Hobart to take the series 2-1. Aiden Markram (32) was the only batsman to make double figures in South Africa’s 320/5. Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn took three wickets each.

2021 — A first-half strike by Teboho Mokoena gives Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium.