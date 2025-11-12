Blast from the past: Hildah Magaia scores hat-trick as Banyana crush Malawi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1921 — Slow left-arm bowler Claude Carter takes six wickets as South Africa bowl out Australia for 450 on the opening day of the second Test at Old Wanderers.

1991 — South Africa’s cricketers lose their first-ever ODI series, going down in the second match against India by 38 runs in Gwalior. South African skipper Clive Rice won the toss and put India in to bat. The hosts scored 223/6 in their 45 overs with openers Kris Srikkanth and Navjot Sidhu making 68 and 61 respectively, and No. 3 Sanjay Manjrekar an unbeaten 52. Kepler Wessels (71) and Mandy Yachad (31) kept South Africa in the game, but in the end the visitors were restricted to 185/8 in their 45 overs.

1995 — The Springboks play Italy for the first time, with the world champions emerging victorious 40-21 in Rome. Captain Francois Pienaar, making a rare appearance at eighthman, scored his third and final try for South Africa.

1999 — Jacques Kallis scores an unbeaten 101 on the second day of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

2000 — Breyton Paulse scores two tries as the Springboks beat Argentina 37-33 in Buenos Aires.

2005 — Sibusiso Zuma and Siyabonga Nomvethe score goals, but Bafana Bafana still lose their Nelson Mandela Challenge soccer match to Senegal 2-3 in Port Elizabeth. Souleymane Camara, Diomansy Camara and Momar Ndiaye netted for the visitors.

2010 — Graeme Smith scores 100 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Dubai.

2011 — Katlego “Killer” Mphela equalises in the 53rd minute to give Bafana Bafana a 1-1 draw against Cote d’Ivoire in their Nelson Mandela challenge match in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth).

2016 — Vernon Philander takes 5/21 as the Proteas bowl out Australia for 85 on the first day of the second Test in Hobart.

2016 — Bafana Bafana score two first-half goals to beat Senegal 2-1 in a World Cup qualifying match at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane. Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo converted a penalty and Thulani Serero scored after a build-up that included touches from Mpho Makola and Keagan Dolly.

2016 - The Springboks kick off their end-of-year tour losing to England 21-37 at Twickenham. Johan Goosen and Willie le Roux scored South Africa’s two tries.

2018 — Shabnim Ismail takes 3/10 as the South African women restrict Sri Lanka to 99/8 on their way to winning this T20 World Cup match in Gros Islet by seven wickets.

2020 — Hildah Magaia scores a hat-trick as Banyana Banyana beat Malawi 6-2 in a Cosafa women’s championship semifinal at the Isaac Wolfson stadium in Kwazakhele, Gqeberha. All eight goals were scored in the second half.

2021 — Makazole Mapimpi scores two tries as the Springboks beat Scotland 30-15 in a tour match at Murrayfield.

2022 — The Springboks, playing one man short for 70 minutes, concede a late try and penalty to lose their tour match against France 26-30 in Marseille.