Nontshinga’s comeback fight a must-win for IBF ranking

Life, generally, is a bag full of surprises, but the life of a boxer is peculiar.

They are admired, and everyone wants a piece of them when they win world titles. But everything changes the moment they lose that title.

Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga can probably attest to that. He became an overnight celebrity when he regained the IBF junior-flyweight boxing belt in February 2024 with a 10th-round technical knockout of Adrian Curiel in Oaxaca City, Mexico. His world crumbled around him when he was dethroned in October last year.

But he’s making a comeback on Saturday, and it is a must-win situation to get rated by the IBF’s ratings committee, which removed his name from its ranking due to inactivity.

Nontshinga’s last ring appearance was on October 24 last year when he was dethroned by Masamichi Yabuki in Japan.

He will welcome unknown Jonas Erastus in the main fight of promoter Larry Wainstein’s tournament in Booysens.

The overmatched Namibian has nine wins and a loss.

Attempts to obtain a comment from Nontshinga were unsuccessful.

Masamichi Yabuki stops Sivenathi Nontshinga in the 9th round to win the IBF light flyweight title. An excellent performance from Yabuki to become a two-time light flyweight champion. pic.twitter.com/JcyTXtau9z — b0xingfan (@b0xingfan) October 12, 2024

His trainer, Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, said they would still campaign in the junior-flyweight class.

“I am happy he can still make the weight at junior fly,” Nathan said.

“He’s been removed from the IBF rankings due to inactivity; that is why we are bringing him back.

“This is the fight Sive has to win; he’s sharp, and he wants to become a three-time world champ in one weight division.”

Nontshinga first won the IBF junior-flyweight belt in 2023.

He lost it in the attempt for a second successful defence to Curiel, who knocked him out in round two in November 2023, then regained it in the rematch in Mexico three months later.

