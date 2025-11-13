Erasmus makes 11 changes to Bok starting XV for Italy clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday named a new-look starting team for the Outgoing Tour Test against Italy at Juventus Stadium in Turin on Saturday.

The side which will again be led by captain Siya Kolisi, with the Bok coach making 11 changes to his run-on side and one on the replacements bench from last week’s 32-17 victory against France.

The players who retained their places in the starting team are prop Boan Venter, flanker Kolisi, wing Kurt-Lee Arendse and fullback Damian Willemse. Erasmus opted for the same bench except for loose forward Kwagga Smith, who returns to the squad in place of Johan Grobbelaar, who was promoted to the starting lineup.

The Bok coach named a fresh front row of Venter, Grobbelaar; Zachary Porthen, who made his Test debut against Japan in in the opening match of the tour London. Jean Kleyn will feature in his first match since the 2023 Rugby World Cup final when he pairs up with Franco Mostert in the engine room.

Kolisi retains the No 6 jersey in a loose trio with Ben-Jason Dixon, playing his first Test this season, and Marco van Staden at No 8.

🗣️ "They'll be up for it with the home crowd behind them!"



Edwill van der Merwe on the challenge of Italy and progression of the Springboks.#SSRugby | #QuilterNS pic.twitter.com/mglxjchkk6 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 12, 2025

The Bok backline also has a new look, with Morne van den Berg and Handre Pollard dictating play at half-back, while Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe on the wing. Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie form a physical centre pairing, with Willemse serving as the last line of defence at fullback.

On the bench, Erasmus – who guided the team in his 50th Test as head coach in Kolisi’s 100th game in Saturday’s 32-17 win against France – has included props Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw, locks Snyman and Ruan Nortje, loose forward Kwagga Smith and hybrid Andre Esterhuizen. The two specialist backline players are Grant Williams (scrumhalf) and Manie Libbok (flyhalf). Van Staden will serve as the back-up hooker.

“We said from the outset of the tour we want to give as many players as possible a chance to play, and we believe this team is best suited to the threats Italy will pose,” Erasmus said.

“One of our key pillars is to build squad depth and it’s great to have players like Jean, Handre, Edwill and Ben-Jason back, who have all been in the mix in the last few seasons.

“Handre and Jean have played in Rugby World Cups, while Ben-Jason and Edwill have both performed for us at the highest level.”

Of the decision not to include a specialist back-up hooker among the replacements, Erasmus said: “Marco played hooker for us at the World Cup and he has been training in the position since, so it doesn’t make a difference whether he starts at loose forward and moves to hooker, or whether we named him solely as the back-up hooker on the bench.

“He’s a versatile player, and we are confident he’ll be able to do the job required at No 8 and at hooker if necessary.”

Erasmus expects Italy to come out firing, stressing their victory against Australia this weekend proved what a force they can be.

“We may have won both our matches against them in the Incoming Series, but they tested us well in both games and put up a brave fight.

“Their victory against Australia will also boost their confidence immensely, so we have a lot of respect for them.

“They’ve made huge strides in the last few years, and last week’s result shows what they are capable of when they are at their best, so we are not taking them lightly.

Springbok team to face Italy in Turin:

15 Damian Willemse (Stormers) – 46 caps, 66 pts (6t, 9c, 4p, 2 dg)

14 Edwill van der Merwe (Sharks) – 4 caps, 25 pts (5t)

13 Canan Moodie (Bulls) – 20 caps, 40 pts (8t)

12 Ethan Hooker (Sharks) – 6 caps, 0 pts

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls) – 29 caps, 115 pts (23t)

10 Handre Pollard (Bulls) - 84 caps, 815 pts (8t, 122 c, 172 p, 5dg)

9 Morne van den Berg (Lions) – 4 caps, 15 pts (3t)

8 Marco van Staden (Bulls) – 31 caps, 15 pts (3t)

7 Ben-Jason Dixon (Stormers) – 5 caps, 5 pts (1t)

6 Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks) – 100 caps, 70 pts (14t)

5 Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 82 caps, 20 pts (4t)

4 Jean Kleyn (Munster) – 7 caps, 0 pts

3 Zachary Porthen (Stormers) – 1 cap, 0 pts

2 Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls) – 5 caps, 0 pts

1 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – 6 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Replacements:

16 Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls) – 13 caps, 5 pts (1t)

17 Wilco Louw (Bulls) – 26 caps, 5 pts (1t)

18 RG Snyman (Leinster) – 48 caps, 15 pts (3t)

19 Ruan Nortje (Bulls) – 15 caps, 0 pts

20 Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks) – 26 caps, 20 pts (4t)

21 Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs) – 60 caps, 55 pts (11t)

22 Grant Williams (Sharks) – 26 caps, 30 pts (6t)

23 Manie Libbok (Kintetsu Liners) – 26 caps, 141 pts (2t, 46c, 13p)

SA Rugby media