Blast from the past: Ledwaba gets up off the canvas to win world title

Lehlohonolo Ledwaba is the third South African to win the IBF junior-featherweight title after he outpointed American John Michael Johnson for the vacant crown at the Carousel in 1999.

1906 — Playing with 10 debutants, the Springboks engage in their first Test outside of South Africa as they take on Scotland in Glasgow. But they go down 0-6 as their opponents score two unconverted tries. Seven of the eight forwards were international first-timers, and even South Africa captain Paddy Carolin was playing in his second Test. Carolin’s halfback partner, Uncle Dobbin, was in his third.

1992 — South Africa’s cricketers play to a draw against India in Durban in the first Test of their first home series in 22 years.

1996 — Lehlohonolo Ledwaba wins his first world title as he survives a knockdown in the middle rounds to outpoint Mexican Cruz Carbajal for the WBU bantamweight title at Nasrec near Soweto.

2000 — Jacques Kallis scores 153 not out on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Bloemfontein. He was out for 160 the following day.

2001 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 196 runs, more than half of South Africa’s 362 first-innings total in the drawn second Test against India at St George’s Park. South Africa won the two-match series 1-0.

2001 — Centre Trevor Halstead scores two tries as the Springboks demolish Italy 54-26 in Genoa.

2004 — Bafana Bafana beat Nigeria for the first time, downing them 2-1 in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at Ellis Park. Shaun Bartlett and Benedict Vilakazi put South Africa 2-0 up before Ayodele Makinwa pulled a goal back for the visitors. That was the fifth meeting between the two nations since South Africa’s readmission in 1992, and that was the first time South Africa had even scored a goal against the West Africans.

2007 — Jacques Kallis scores 131 in the second and final Test against New Zealand at Centurion.

2007 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 1-0 by the US in a friendly at Ellis Park. Steve Cherundolo put the visitors ahead in the first half.

2010 — Once again, Bafana Bafana are beaten 1-0 by the US, this time in a Nelson Mandela Challenge match at Cape Town Stadium. Juan Agudelo scored with nine minutes of full-time remaining.

2012 — Hooker Adriaan Strauss scores two tries as the Springboks beat Scotland 21-10 at Murrayfield. Flyhalf Pat Lambie kicked the conversion and three penalties.

2013 — The Springboks score four converted tries to beat Scotland 28-0 at Murrayfield. Flank Willem Alberts, fullback Willie le Roux, wing JP Pietersen and replacement prop Coenie Oosthuizen dotted down, with flyhalf Pat Lambie doing the kicking duties.

2015 — Bafana Bafana beat Angola 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban to advance into the group stages of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. South Africa’s score in the second half, through an own goal by Manucho Diniz, gave South Africa a 4-1 victory aggregate victory.

2018 — Handré Pollard scores 18 points as the Springboks defeat Scotland 26-20 at Murrayfield. The flyhalf scored one of South Africa’s two tries, kicked both conversions and landed three penalties. Centre Jesse Kriel scored the other try, with replacement Elton Jantjies slotting a penalty.

2018 — Lebo Mothiba scores his fourth international goal in five matches as Bafana Bafana draw 1-1 with Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at FNB stadium. The visitors went ahead early after an own goal by Buhle Mkhwanazi. But Mothiba netted after being well set up by teammate Percy Tau. The result saw Nigeria seal their spot at Cameroon 2019, but South Africa still needed to avoid defeat in their final qualifier, away against Libya.

2018 — The Proteas beat Australia by 21 runs in a one-off T20 in Carrara, reduced to 10 overs a side because of bad weather. Captain Faf du Plessis’ 27 was the top score in South Africa’s 108/6.

2019 — Brad Binder completes the Moto2 season by winning his third consecutive race, finishing first in the Valencian Community motorcycle grand prix in Spain. But his strong finish to the year wasn’t enough and he ended second overall just three points behind Moto2 champion Álex Márquez of Spain.

2019 — Lebogang Phiri scores to give Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Stadium.

2022 — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scores two goals in three minutes as Bafana Bafana beat Mozambique 2-1 in a friendly at Mbombela Stadium.