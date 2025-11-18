After comeback win against Kiwale, Nontshinga sets sights on regaining world title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga lived up to his moniker when he spectacularly dispatched ring veteran Sunday Kiwale in three minutes and 55 seconds on Saturday.

His comeback fight in the main event of the Boxing 5 tournament saw Nontshinga show that, despite a year’s break since losing the IBF junior flyweight belt, his proficiency remains intact.

With his defence tight as a wall, he picked the right spots and delivered well-executed power punches that caused damage, dropping Kiwale in round one, only to be denied a stoppage by the bell. A swift combination sent Kiwale down in 55 seconds in round two, and it was all over.

With trainers Colin Nathan and Thembani Gopheni in his corner, Nontshinga improved to 11 knockouts in 13 wins against two losses, while Kiwale suffered his 18th defeat against 20 wins.

Nontshinga’s initial opponent scheduled for the fight was Jonas Erastus. The South African boxer said the Namibian could not go ahead with the fight due to a shoulder dislocation during training.

“We managed to get Kiwale from Tanzania, who had fought against Sikho Nqothole and Nhlanhla Tyirha,” Nontshinga said. “My thing was if Sikho and Tyirha could not knock him out, it meant he was a capable opponent.

“My trainers said I must guard against his right hand. I felt his power from that right hand, though it landed on my guts.

“My intentions were clear: tight defence, show maturity and box clean.”

He said it felt good to be back in action.

“I needed a win to get back into the IBF’s ratings,” said Nontshinga, who lost his rating due to a long layoff.

“I am looking forward to a brighter future, and my dream is still intact, and that is to be a three-time world champion.”

