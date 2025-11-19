Blast from the past: Donald hits 300-wicket mark in his own backyard

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fast bowler Allan Donald becomes the first South African to take 300 Test wickets against New Zealand in Bloemfontein in 2000.

1977 — Shaun Tomson finishes fourth in the Smirnoff Pro-Am at Sunset Beach in Hawaii to stay in the hunt for the world championship.

1993 — Richard Snell takes 4/12 as the Proteas, having totalled 214/7, smash Sri Lanka by 78 runs in a Hero Cup ODI in Guwahati. Skipper Kepler Wessels scored 53.

1994 - Scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen scores two tries as the Springboks trounce Scotland 34-10 at Murrayfield. Eighthman Rudolf Straeuli, centre Japie Mulder and wing Chester Williams also dotted down, with fullback Andre Joubert converting three tries and adding a penalty.

2000 - Two Springbok players are yellow-carded, but South Africa still beat Ireland 28-18 at Lansdowne Road. Scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen and flankers Corne Krige and Andre Venter scored tries, with flyhalf Percy Montgomery and Braam van Straaten sharing the kicking duties, landing two conversions and three penalties between them.

2002 — The Proteas survive an early scare to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets while chasing down a target of 121 runs in the second and final Test at Centurion to win the series 2-0.

2002 — Bafana Bafana play to a 1-1 draw against Senegal in the Nelson Mandela Challenge at Ellis Park, but then get drilled 1-4 on penalties. Shaun Bartlett gave South Africa the lead in the second half, but Mamadou Niang equalised quickly. Lesley Manyathela scored South Africa’s only penalty in the shootout, with Sibusiso Zuma and Lucky Maselesele missing their shots.

2003 — Reduced to nine men, Bafana Bafana are beaten 0-2 by Tunisia in a friendly in Tunis. Defenders Saul Molapo and Tony Coyle were sent off within seven minutes of each other.

2005 - Winger Bryan Habana scores two tries as the Springboks beat Wales 33-16 at Millennium Stadium. Winger Conrad Jantjes and substitute lock Danie Rossouw also dotted down, with flyhalf Meyer Bosman converting two and fullback Percy Montgomery kicking three penalties before he was red-carded.

2005 — Andrew Hall’s 32 is South Africa’s highest score as the Proteas, restricted to 169/9, lose to India by six wickets in the second ODI in Bengaluru. The home team levelled the five-match series at 1-1.

2008 — Bernard Parker scores in the 82nd minute to give Bafana Bafana a thrilling 3-2 victory over Cameroon in a friendly in Rustenburg. Teko Modise had netted the first two goals for South Africa before the visitors struck back through Ngom Kome and Somen Tehoi levelled matters before half time.

2008 — Graeme Smith scores an unbeaten 138 and Hashim Amla 103 not out on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein. Smith was dismissed for 157 the next day and Amla for 112.

2011 — Frans Botha takes on American Michael Grant for the marginal WBF’s vacant heavyweight title at Montecasino in Johannesburg. Both were second-round knockout victims of former undisputed champion Lennox Lewis, and they threatened to go the distance against each other until Grant stopped Botha in the final 12th round.

2014 — Striker Tokelo Rantie scores twice as Bafana Bafana take a 2-0 lead over Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Akwa Ibom Stadium in Uyo, but South Africa had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the end. Super Eagles substitute Omatsone Aluko scored both goals for the home side, netting the equaliser in stoppage time.

2014 — Hashim Amla (102) and AB de Villiers (52 off 34) deliver the bulk of the Proteas firepower, but South Africa lose the third ODI against Australia in Canberra by 73 runs. Quinton de Kock, with 47, was the only other visiting batsman to get going in the chase of the target of 330. The win gave Australia a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

2014 — Trisha Chetty’s 35 is the highest contribution as the South African women’s team is bowled out for 132 in the second innings to lose the one-off Test against India in Mysore by an innings and 34 runs.

2016 — The Springboks suffer their first-ever defeat to Italy, going down 18-20 in Florence. Bryan Habana and Damian de Allende scored tries for South Africa. With the hosts also scoring two tries and both teams landing two penalties, the difference was that Italian flyhalf Carlo Canna converted both Italy’s tries. South Africa managed one conversion.

2021 — A last-gasp penalty goal sees the Springboks lose to England 26-27 in their final end-of-year match at Twickenham. The home side scored three tries, with Makazole Mapimpi dotting down for the visitors.

2024 — Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi and Teboho Mokoena score as Bafana Bafana beat South Sudan 3-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Cape Town Stadium.