‘Mandown’ Ngxeke predicts victory as date set for Mexico world title showdown

After seeing Landile “Mandown” Ngxeke hard at work at the Hot Box Gym, posting several images, clips and training footage, fight fans were wondering when his date with destiny would take place.

After defecting from his East London handlers to sign with manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, director of No Doubt management in Johannesburg, it was announced Ngxeke had received an order from the IBF to contest for the vacant world bantamweight championship against Mexico’s Jose Salas “El Chapulin” Reyes after Junto " Big Bang" Nakatani of Japan vacated the title.

Ngxeke accepted the order, with December 13 set as the date for the bout and the deal signed and sealed.

“‘Mandown’ is ready to announce himself to the world,“ said Nathan.

“We have known about the date for a while; that’s why we have been hard at work preparing.

“There was a bit of back and forth with the agreement but now I have a deal for Landile and he is extremely happy with the terms.”

Nathan thanked Larry Wainstein of Boxing 5 “for all his support”.

Mexico City has been confirmed as the fight venue, though Bxstrs Promotions has said it could shift to another state in the country.

Ngxeke could not hide his excitement.

“I woke up this morning and saw the post, and I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s happening’,” he said.

“On the 13th, the IBF world title belt must be wrapped around my waist — I’m ready.”

Mexico is a happy hunting ground for Nathan, as he has scored major upset wins there with Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler and Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga and is looking to extend his unbeaten winning streak.

Sowetan