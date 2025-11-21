Blast from the past: AB de Villiers smashes unbeaten 278 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Resuming on 120, AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 278 as the Proteas declared their first innings on 584/9 in the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2010.

1998 — The Springboks run in five tries to beat Scotland 35-10 at Murrayfield. Winger Pieter Rossouw, flank Bobby Skinstad, centre Andre Snyman, right wing Stefan Terblanche and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen dotted down against a team featuring four debutants. The victory was South Africa’s 16th in a row, overtaking the previous record of 15 achieved from 1994 to 1996.

2000 — Makhaya Ntini finishes with six wickets as the Proteas bowl out New Zealand for 342 in the first Test in Bloemfontein. Boeta Dippenaar top-scored as South Africa reached the 101-run target to win by five wickets.

2004 — Opener Andrew Hall, resuming on 78, scores 163 before South Africa declare their first innings on 510/9 in the first Test against India in Kanpur.

2009 — The Boks outscore Italy five tries to one to win 32-10 in Udine. Left wing Bryan Habana, centre Jaque Fourie, scrumhalf Fourie du Preez and substitute centre Wynand Olivier got over for South Africa’s five-pointers.

2010 — AB de Villiers, resuming on 120, scores an unbeaten 278 as the Proteas declare their first innings on 584/9 in the second Test against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

2011 — Vernon Philander takes five wickets but Australia sneak home to win the second and final Test at the Wanderers by two wickets to draw the series 1-1.

2014 — Australia clinch the five-match series as they win the fourth ODI in Melbourne by three wickets. The Proteas scored 267/8 in their 50 overs, with skipper AB de Villiers hitting 91 from 88 balls and David Miller 45. But with Steve Smith hitting 104 off 112 balls and Matthew Wade 52 from 59, the Aussies got home with six balls to spare. The Aussies led the series 3-1.

2018 — US-based attacker Thembi Kgatlana scores twice as Banyana Banyana beat Equatorial Guinea 7-1 in their second African Women’s Championship group match in Ghana.

2023 — Bafana Bafana are downed 0-2 by Rwanda in a World Cup qualifier in Butare.