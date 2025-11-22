Boks shake off Irish monkey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's Cobus Reinach scores their side's second try of the game during the Quilter Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

The Springboks buried the ghosts of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night in what can only be described as the craziest match of the season.

The Boks won 24-13 after leading 19-7 at half time.

Somehow, Ireland won the second half, despite playing two men down for 10 minutes in a Test that saw six yellow cards, five to Ireland, including one that was upgraded to a red, and one to the Boks.

Ireland were brave and heroic, but the Boks were brutal and powerful in winning for the first time in Dublin since Rassie Erasmus took over in 2018.

Admittedly, they had only played once, which was a three-point defeat in 2012.

This was an opening 44 minutes like no other in a Springboks season that has seemed like no other. Ireland finished the half with four players in the bin, three on a yellow and one on a bunker red.

Straight red card

The reality is they should have been a player down for most of the match because of Ryan Baird’s callous head cleanout of Malcolm Marx. It warranted a straight red, but the officials went to the TMO and then the bunker system, and Ireland were spared losing a player for the match, although Baird’s night was over.

Ireland’s three other yellow cards came from scrum infringements — one to Andrew Porter; the consequence of another dominant Boks scrum saw Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast sin-binned for a cynical offside, and replacement flyhalf Jack Crowley shown yellow for a professional foul at the breakdown.

Ireland right winger Tommy O’Brien should have been yellow-carded for head contact on Boks winger Canan Moodie. It was ruled to be just a penalty. That, and an unlikely try in the 38th minute to hooker Dan Sheehan, was all that went right in the first half for the hosts, while the Boks, in those 40 minutes, were mostly imposing, imperious, and power personified.

The opening try, within five minutes, scored by the acrobatic Damian Willemse, was electric because of Boks flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s genius when on the ball.

It started way back with a Jasper Wiese turnover penalty, then the Boks lineout take from the penalty, the mighty maul, and the shift to Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who took four defenders out with his pass, to set up Willemse for a spectacular finish.

TMO checks

The Boks forwards were powerhouses, winning 11 successive lineouts in that crazed opening 44 minutes, which translated to 58 minutes with the several TMO checks and discussions.

The scrum was a grenade that blew Ireland apart at every engagement.

Ireland lost two of their first lineouts, conceded a scrum penalty on the Boks’ first put-in, a scrum penalty on their first put-in, and backpedalled through the first half at set pieces.

Boks coach Rassie Erasmus, sensing blood, replaced his loosehead and tighthead with Bulls strongmen Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw in the 42nd minute.

Their first scrum got a penalty reward. From the penalty lineout, the Boks got another penalty, and from that scrum, the Boks got a penalty advantage and a penalty try, and Ireland were another player down.

It was the most powerful first half of physical dominance I’ve seen when the two best teams in the world have clashed.

Craziness of the night

Ireland started the second half 12 versus 15, and the Boks proceeded to lose a lineout throw for the first time in two matches, and conceded a penalty from the lost lineout.

It was a passive start from the Boks after the pounding inflicted on Ireland in the first 44 minutes, and to add to the craziness of the night, Ireland scored the first points of the half with 13 playing 15.

It was about the only blemish.

The Boks torched Ireland at a scrum feed in the 45th minute, and from that front foot ball, Feinberg-Mngomezulu dazzled with a 35-metre solo run and try to make it four tries for the Boks.

On 50 minutes, Ireland were back to 14 versus 15, and the Viking, Bok lock RG Snyman, who plays his domestic rugby in Dublin, was also introduced for his 50th Test appearance.