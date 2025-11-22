Springbok coach Erasmus out to lay the Irish bogey to rest at their Aviva Stadium cauldron

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok players going through their paces at training ahead of Test match against Ireland.

The Springboks may have won two consecutive World Cup titles and won back-to-back Rugby Championships, but beating Ireland away from home remains a mountain they have not conquered since 2012.

This makes Saturday’s Outgoing Test in Dublin a red-letter day for coach Rassie Erasmus, captain Siya Kolisi and their troops.

Erasmus rightly called Ireland their “bogey team” this week — remembering they also managed to share a series in South Africa last year — but the men from the Emerald Isle are a formidable team for all-comers.

They have lost just two of their last 27 Tests at the Aviva Stadium, so in rugby terms winning in Dublin these days is a bit like climbing the seven peaks in mountaineering.

The Springboks, based on their team selections, have clearly targeted two Tests on this European tour, the mighty French challenge was overcome in spectacular fashion in Paris thanks to a blistering final quarter.

And now the Irish bogey needs to be laid to rest.

Last year’s 27-20 win over Ireland at Loftus Versfeld in the first Test ended a three-game losing streak for the Boks, including a 13-8 loss in the World Cup pool stages.

The run — and perhaps some mental scarring — began with the 38-3 thrashing at the Aviva Stadium in 2017.

Such august figures as Eben Etzebeth (captain on the day), Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Malcolm Marx, Siya Kolisi and Wilco Louw were part of a Springbok team that were dismantled by Ireland on that dark day.

On Saturday they get the chance for redemption, but for the rest of the team there is the opportunity to reaffirm that South Africa truly are the best team in the world at the moment by some margin.

Their tour through Europe has been an impressive display so far of their strength in depth, but also their resilience and composure under severe pressure.

They will certainly need those latter two characteristics in Dublin because Ireland will test them, perhaps more than any other team.

The Springboks’ defensive prowess is well-known, but Ireland have the ability to keep the ball for long periods of time, their well-structured attack able to probe a defence in many different ways.

They also have a strong kicking game.

And while South African physicality gives them an edge over many teams, the dogged Irishmen keep coming back for more big hits, never taking a backwards step.

To protect their unbeaten record on tour so far, the Springboks are going to have to be accurate for a long time, they will need to be patient and willing to wear down their opponents.

They are the sort of qualities that win knockout matches and they showed them to great effect in their wins over France and Italy, both achieved after harsh red cards had reduced them to 14 men.

Since making an awful mess of a 22-0 lead against Australia in Johannesburg in August, the Springboks seem to have found the right balance in terms of attack and game-management.

When they drew that series with Ireland last year, both the attack and the defence were still finding their feet under new coaches in Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery.

The Springbok attack is now bringing great joy to their fans and the defence is reaching the heights of peak Jacques Nienaber times.

So South Africa should be a better team than they were last year.

But Ireland, who some in the international rugby community have described as being past their peak, have built nicely in their Autumn Series.

They pushed the All Blacks much harder than their 13-point losing margin in America suggests, also having a player red-carded and then cleared by the judiciary.

Their 46-19 hammering of Australia last weekend suggests they have re-found their mojo.

With both teams enjoying some pretty rabid support, it is one of the great match-ups in world rugby and all devotees of the sport will have their eyes on Dublin for any signs of shifts in the balance of power.