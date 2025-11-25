Boxing champ Ricardo Malajika dedicates defence to fight against GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ricardo Malajika on the scale at Tuesday's pre-fight medical press conference before his world title defence against Vince Paras.

Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika says he is dedicating his IBO junior-bantamweight title defence at Emperors Palace on Saturday night to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

The 27-year-old, wearing pink socks, took his two daughters to the press conference publicising the fourth defence of his belt against Vince Paras of the Philippines.

“The Magic Man always likes to fight for something,” he said, adding he wanted to take up the battle against GBV.

His fight takes place during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

“I have two beautiful daughters. We live in a world where things are getting worse and worse,” he told TimesLIVE.

🇿🇦MALAJIKA BLOWS CHAUKE AWAY



Ricardo Malajika stops Jackson Chauke in Round 2 of 12 to win the IBO Flyweight Title in Kempton Park, South Africa



Malajika becomes a 2 division IBO Champion! pic.twitter.com/Q15lAEq0iz — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) March 1, 2025

Malajika, arguably South Africa’s top pound-for-pound fighter, insisted he was not underestimating Paras, who is ranked fourth by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Promoter Rodney Berman said they’re steering the fighter towards a shot at the World Boxing Council belt.

“We prepare as hard for every opponent,” said Malajika.

His trainer, Manny Fernandes, promised a competitive contest. “We know his way of fighting — he comes forward and throws bombs, so it’s going to be a great fight.”

Paras spoke respectfully too. “He’s a good boxer, but this is a good fight.”

Both men are the same age and boast knockout ratios of 75%. Malajika has 16 wins and two losses (12 KOs) and Paras has 24 wins (18 KOs) and three defeats.

Middleweight opponents Phikelani Khumalo and Donjuan van Heerden threw the big barbs of the day at each other.

It’ll be the first time you’ve kicked steel balls. — Donjuan van Heerden

Khumalo promised to “smash” Van Heerden, who retorted that Khumalo had been a soccer player.

“I’ll kick you in the balls,” quipped Khumalo, the South African champion.

“It’ll be the first time you’ve kicked steel balls,” retaliated Van Heerden, who holds the continental ABU belt.

Brandon Thysse and Roarke Knapp return to series competition, lining up in opposite semifinals of a Golden Gloves competition.

Thysse, who won the first series a few years ago, takes on Shervantaigh Koopman, while Knapp faces unbeaten Kagiso Bagwasi.

Thysse is looking to avenge his 2023 loss to Koopman, returning to the ring after suffering the first defeat of his career.

Also on the card are heavyweight prospects Juan Alberts, who takes on Belgian Michael Pirotton, and debutant Ethan Peters, a matric pupil. Johannesburg-based Peters, the South African amateur super-heavyweight champion, faces fistic first-timer Lubabalo Mnani.

The tournament will be broadcast live on DStv channel 210 from 7pm.