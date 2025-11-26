Soweto Marathon runners to face cut-offs for the first time

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Danny Blumberg addresses the media at a press conference on Tuesday, before the Soweto Marathon.

While registrations for Saturday’s Soweto Marathon are to remain open until Friday evening, organisers have warned that runners will face two cut-offs in the 42.2km event.

The first is at the halfway mark at 3hrs 20min, or 8.20am, and the second will be at the feeding station at Orlando Stadium at 4:25, or 9.25am.

“We are going to enforce strict cut-offs from this year. Because it’s a Saturday, there’s a lot of challenges with traffic as it gets later,” said race director Danny Blumberg, adding buses would be available to ferry runners missing the deadlines.

“We had a lot of issues in the past with the heat especially; there’ve been severe cases where people go to hospital for dehydration.”

Organisers are expecting 18,000 participants.

The marathon starts at 5am, with the half-marathon kicking off at 6am and the 10km at 7am.

Registrations will close at 7pm on Friday, unless they sell out before then.