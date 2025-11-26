Soweto Marathon runners to face cut-offs for the first time

While registrations for Saturday’s Soweto Marathon are to remain open until Friday evening, organisers have warned that runners will face two cut-offs in the 42.2km event.
The first is at the halfway mark at 3hrs 20min, or 8.20am, and the second will be at the feeding station at Orlando Stadium at 4:25, or 9.25am.
“We are going to enforce strict cut-offs from this year. Because it’s a Saturday, there’s a lot of challenges with traffic as it gets later,” said race director Danny Blumberg, adding buses would be available to ferry runners missing the deadlines.
“We had a lot of issues in the past with the heat especially; there’ve been severe cases where people go to hospital for dehydration.”
Organisers are expecting 18,000 participants.
The marathon starts at 5am, with the half-marathon kicking off at 6am and the 10km at 7am.
Registrations will close at 7pm on Friday, unless they sell out before then.
