MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Pirates supporters are cooking something special at esigodini

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Something special is brewing at Orlando Stadium.

Orlando Pirates supporters, better known as The Ghost or the Buccaneers, have created an unbelievable atmosphere at esigodini sikamaminzela (Orlando Stadium’s nickname) that is without doubt envied by all the clubs in the Betway Premiership.

It is not something that happened overnight but a culture cultivated over the past few years where the Buccaneers established themselves as the cup kings of South African football under former coach Jose Riveiro. The Spaniard’s trophy successes and exciting football that accompanied it reinvigorated Pirates on the field and in the stands at Orlando.

They have failed to go all the way and win the coveted Betway Premiership championship, something they seem to have to do soon, but the club has made up for that disappointment of not getting the league by winning six cup competitions over the past four seasons. They were runners-up to record eight-time successive league champions Mamelodi Sundowns in all three of Riveiro’s campaigns at Bucs, though by wide points margins.

This culture of packing the stadium for every home match is continuing unabated this season, and when The Ghost are in full voice, it is difficult for opposition teams to come out with something at Bucs’ spiritual home alive.

✨ Special from Rele Mofokeng ✨



Makgopa comes off the bench to do the job 💥⚽



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/9Q542WpMnY — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 25, 2025

They were at their imperious best on Tuesday night when Pirates launched a powerful second-half display to beat Chippa United 2-0 and join leaders Sundowns on 25 points at the top of the standings, with Bucs in second place on goal difference but with a game in hand.

Official attendance numbers for that match are not readily available, but from the way the venue looked, there were few empty seats in sight, and the crowd created an atmosphere so thick you could cut it with a knife. This was for a midweek game against the bottom-placed side in the Premiership. Such a turnout would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, when a home midweek clash against Chippa would be likely to attract less than 10,000 fans.

And what made it even more impressive was they filled the stadium regardless of the weather conditions, with the threat of rain in the area and an unseasonal chilliness in the air. Johannesburg was soggy for the better part of Tuesday, and die-hard supporters could have opted to stay at home and watch on TV, but the weather did little to discourage them from converging on their once-again favourite place of worship.

Credit must also go to their immensely talented stadium announcer Melody Miya, whose creativity in leading the crowd adds to the intoxicating atmosphere that is without doubt the best in South Africa. This must serve as an example for supporters of other teams, and coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has given credit to The Ghost and asked them to continue pushing the players as the season gains momentum.

The only disappointment is that there won’t be Champions League football at Orlando Stadium this season, as Bucs were knocked out in the final preliminary stage by Democratic Republic of the Congo outfit FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo.

“We appreciate this type of support; they are the 12th man, and when the players start to get tired, they keep on going because of the singing from the stands. It is important for motivation,” Ouaddou said.

“It is not only supporters in Johannesburg; I am impressed by our fans everywhere in the country. When we go to Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein and all the cities, we always have fans waiting for us at the airport to welcome us. They have been fantastic.“

South African football usually sees these sorts of packed stadiums in matches that involve the so-called big clubs against each other or in cup finals, because they are usually well marketed by sponsors.

There are now, in the wake of Hugo Broos’ revival of the national team, often big crowds at Bafana Bafana matches, especially outside Gauteng, and good attendances when Sundowns play big Champions League matches against teams such as Al Ahly, Wydad Casablanca, TP Mazembe and CR Belouizdad.

Though they have been strong in domestic competitions, Pirates have not won the league since 2012, and Ouaddou and his men are under pressure to deliver the championship to chair Irvin Khoza. For them to achieve that mission of knocking Sundowns off their perch, they are going to need to be hard to beat at Orlando, which they have turned into something of a slaughterhouse.

So far in the league in 2025-2026, Pirates have collected 15 points from a possible 18 at home, and if they continue at that rate, anything is possible for them because the players are playing their part and the supporters are doing the same.

Teams who win championships usually have near impregnable home records, and Pirates have been impressive in Soweto with the backing of their passionate fans.

Every weekend I am at various stadiums covering different live events. A recent event where I experienced a good atmosphere in the stadium was in 2022 when the Springboks beat the All Blacks at Mbombela Stadium. I was impressed by the people of Gqeberha who came in their numbers when Bafana thrashed Congo-Brazzaville at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last year. I also experienced the superb crowd when Sundowns hosted Pyramids FC in the first leg of the Champions League final at Loftus earlier this year. There are not many venues that stir me like when Bucs’ supporters start signing in the second half at Orlando to spur their players.

Pirates’ supporters rock up for every home match these days to pack Orlando, and it is always a marvel to watch. Because of this, I look forward to going to watch Bucs because I can’t get enough of their attacking football and the atmosphere inside that stadium.

Whether The Ghost will spur the players to the championship title, we will have to wait and see.