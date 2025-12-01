‘Smiling Assassin’ Steyn happy with third place in her first Soweto Marathon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soweto Marathon 42km winner Joseph Seutloali (9) and Ntsindiso Mphakathi (8) in second place during the 2025 Soweto Marathon

After making her debut in the African Bank Soweto Marathon with a bronze finish on Saturday, SA ultra-marathon specialist Gerda Steyn said she would use the experience to help her win the race in the future.

Nicknamed ‘Smiling Assassin’, Steyn was pleased with her performance and believes she would do even better in the future since she now knew the route.

Kenya’s Margaret Jepchumba won the women’s race in 2:34:33, with Elizabeth Mokoloma finishing second in 2:35:59 and Steyn rounding off the podium in 2:37:00.

“I was overwhelmed by the experience. It was a wonderful race,” Steyn said after the race.

“I enjoyed the race from start to finish. It lived up to its name, and because I have not run here in the past, I have to be satisfied with my results. It was a wonderful way for me to wrap up the year.

“I hope to be back and use the experience I gained here today to help me in the future and to do better here. I will be delighted to be back in the future and do better. Congratulations to the organisers.”

Steyn had another excellent year, winning the Comrades Marathon and the Two Oceans. She said adding the Soweto Marathon podium place was the cherry on top.

“I can go and relax now knowing I had a fantastic year. I’m honoured to have had this result, even without a win here at the Soweto Marathon.

“I still think a Comrades Marathon win and Two Oceans have been amazing. But I wanted to finish the year stronger and put in one performance.

“I’m just pleased to have added another podium this year.”

In the men’s race, Lesotho’s Khoarahlane Seutloali claimed the win, crossing the line first in 2hr 20min 09sec.

Ntsindiso Mphakathi was the first South African home in second place in 2:20:24, with defending champion Onalenna Khonkhobe third in 2:20:39.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver who was arrested for reckless and negligent driving after he hit a runner during the race was nearly attacked by angry runners.

The driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and was expected to appear in court on Monday after the incident left a 45-year-old participant in critical condition.

The driver was warned by race marshalls to wait for runners but drove off at high speed, leaving a group of runners scattered before crashing into the victim in Noordgesig. Metro Police were able to apprehend the driver, who attempted to flee as runners who wanted to give him a beating were stopped by the police.

Organisers confirmed the victim was admitted to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in a critical condition.

