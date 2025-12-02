Blast from the past: Gavin Lane goal adds stability to Pirates’ scoreline

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

1950 — World bantamweight champion Vic Toweel scores a record 14 knockdowns as he stops Danny O’Sullivan of England in the 10th round at the Wembley Stadium in Johannesburg. That remains the highest number of knockdowns scored in a world title fight.

1960 — Eileen Hurly scores an unbeaten 96 on the opening day of the first-ever cricket Test played by the South African women’s cricket team. They took on England at St George’s Park at the start of a four-match series as they became only the fourth women’s team to play international cricket, after England, Australia and New Zealand. The first women’s Test had been contested between Australia and England in Brisbane in 1934. South Africa were bowled out for 211 in their first innings. Audrey Jackson claimed South Africa’s first Test wicket, trapping Katherine Smith leg before with her score on just one.

1992 — Welcome Ncita loses his IBF junior-featherweight crown in controversial fashion when he’s knocked out by American challenger Kennedy McKinney in the 11th round of their bout in Tortoli, Italy. Ncita, making the seventh defence of the belt he’d won in 1990, forced the 1988 Olympic gold medallist to turn his back on the action early in the 11th round, which effectively signalled his surrender. But American referee Steve Smoger gave him a count instead. Ncita chased him around the ring after that, but got careless and was felled by a single right hand that kept him down for the full count. The Ring magazine made this their knockout of the year.

2000 — Neil McKenzie scores 120 to lift the Proteas to 361 in the second Test against New Zealand at St George’s Park, a first-innings lead of 63 runs.

2000 — Sunette Viljoen scores an unbeaten 54 as the South African women, needing 144 to win, beat England by five wickets in a World Cup match in Lincoln.

1995 — Orlando Pirates fight back from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Asec Abidjan in the first leg of the African Champions Cup final at Soccer City. Gavin Lane headed in the equaliser late in the first half after Helman Mkhalele scored the opener in a match marred by fans throwing cold drink containers at players, linesmen and some Ivorian supporters. With the second leg away, Pirates were not expected to win.

2000 — England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson punishes the Springboks as he lands six penalties to help his team to a 25-17 win at Twickenham. Springbok flyhalf Braam van Straaten scored South Africa’s only try and added four penalties of his own. Centre Will Greenwood scored England’s only try, converted by Wilkinson.

2004 — South Africa are bowled out for 222, with Graeme Smith’s 71 being the largest contribution, before India win the second and final Test at Eden Gardens by eight wickets to take the series 1-0.

2007 — Herschelle Gibbs scores 119 off 101 balls as South Africa make 242/5 to beat New Zealand by five wickets in the third and final ODI at Newlands and take the series 2-1.

2012 — Hashim Amla, resuming on 99, scores 196 and AB de Villiers makes 169 as the Proteas total 569 to set Australia a target of 632 to win the third and final Test in Perth.

2017 — The Springboks are beaten 22-24 by Wales in their final end-of-tour match at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. At three tries apiece, the difference ended up being a single conversion missed by flyhalf Handre Pollard. Wales had raced into a 21-3 lead 33 minutes into the match, and the Boks did well to fight back to take a 22-21 lead in the 55th minute, but Welsh fullback Leigh Halfpenny won the match with a penalty in the 67th minute. This was coach Allister Coetzee’s last match in charge of the Boks.